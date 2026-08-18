Xiaomi's First EV Just Hit A Massive Milestone

China's Apple Car has been a major success.

In just 28 months, tech company Xiaomi managed to sell more than a half-million examples of its first EV.

It's sold a total of 760,000 EVs since April 2024.

It seems like just yesterday that the Xiaomi name was unknown in the car world. The company was known as a consumer technology brand. But it was a full 28 months ago that the company dove headfirst into the auto industry. It suddenly introduced its first ever EV: the SU7.

And boy, was it a hit. Now, just over two years into producing cars, Xiaomi has sold more than 500,000 SU7s. The company's nascent electric car division is quickly turning into an automotive empire.

Photo by: Xiaomi

The automaker announced the delivery milestone on Monday after delivering 21,044 units of the SU7 in July alone (and more than 100,000 units since the beginning of 2026).

Xiaomi delivered its first SU7 in early April 2024. In the 28 months since then, it managed to deliver more than half a million examples of the electric sedan, refresh the SU7 with its next-gen tech, and launch new models and variants. That's a lot of work in just over two years, and its rapid iteration is one of the reasons that Xiaomi has been able to sell more than 760,000 vehicles across its model lineup, which includes the SU7, performance-oriented SU7 Ultra, and the more recently introduced YU7 SUV.

While China's equivalent to the Apple Car has been a hit, Xiaomi is currently hitting the same wall that just about every domestic automaker is facing on its home turf. Manufacturing overcapacity has turned the Chinese market into a cut-throat battle for dominance, which means that sales have slipped this year.

Deliveries of the SU7 are down nearly 44% year-over-year for 2026 thus far. Xiaomi has bet on selling 550,000 vehicles across its lineup this year, however, the first seven months of 2026's sales have the automaker hitting just 39% of its overall annual goal. For the automaker to reach its target, it would need to more than double its current monthly deliveries throughout the end of the year.

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Xiaomi's next logical target for sales growth is Europe. It began opening flagship stores in the EU last year with intentions to begin selling its cars in the region starting next year. That could open an entirely new avenue for the automaker, especially with Chinese manufacturers hitting 14.2% of Europe's EV market share in the first half of 2026.

The brand also plans to expand into extended-range EVs with its new gas-burning Sky Nomad N90. Granted, the playing field that the N90 is entering feels just as crowded as the rest of China's EV market, but if Xiaomi is seeing massive success with just the SU7 and YU7, the N90 could bring in an entirely new audience.

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