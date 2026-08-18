Rivian Is Recalling Over 30,000 R1S And R1T EVs Over Faulty Indicators

Rivian has added nearly 4,000 cars to a recall it launched last year.

In total, 31,711 Rivian R1S and R1T EVs may have been fitted with faulty turn signal lamps.

The 2025 and 2026 model years are affected.

Rivian is recalling more cars because they may have faulty turn signal lamps, with the total now exceeding 30,000 vehicles. Last year, the California startup recalled 27,882 R1S and R1T EVs, and now it has added another 3,829 flagship models to that list, bringing the total to 31,711, according to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The original recall included the 2025 Rivian R1S and 2025 Rivian R1T, but now even the 2026 models have been thrown into the mix. Most of the vehicles are R1S SUVs, roughly 26,000 units, with 5,700 R1T pickups completing the picture.

2025 Rivian R1T Photo by: Patrick George

Per the most recent recall report, Rivian found that Myotek, the turn signal lamp supplier, may not have properly quarantined the parts that didn’t follow Rivian’s specifications, and as a result, more vehicles were built using faulty parts.

The startup says that one or both front turn signal lamps may not illuminate and flash, and therefore may not be up to federal standards. If a turn signal fails, a message will pop up on the driver display to let the driver know.

To fix the problem, Rivian will inspect and replace the front turn signal lamps on the vehicle that are part of this recall. The company says owners should call and make an appointment with their nearest service center, where the whole operation will take less than an hour.

What do you think?

This is the 10th recall for the 2025 Rivian R1S, and the second one for the 2026 R1S. Previously, the electric flagship SUV was recalled for seat belt retractor assemblies that may have been improperly secured.

So far, the young American automaker has managed to keep recalls under control, which is more important than ever now that the more affordable R2 is being delivered to customers. The smaller SUV’s success is key to the startup’s longevity, and building it right the first time should help Rivian become profitable sooner rather than later.

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