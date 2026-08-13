Rivian Just Added The ‘Number One Most Requested Feature’ To The R1S

Rivian’s flagship R1T and R1S are sticking around for the 2027 model year.

The R1S electric SUV is now available with a new interior feature that customers have long been asking for.

A new trim-based structure replaces the old motor-based differentiation, and there’s a new standard color across the board.

Rivian has updated the flagship R1S and R1T for the 2027 model year, with the biggest news being a fresh take on the interior layout of the R1S SUV, as well as a revamped trim structure that aligns with the recently launched R2.

For the first time in Rivian’s history, the 2027 R1S can now be had with an optional six-seat layout that includes captain’s chairs for second-row passengers. The startup says this was its most requested interior feature to date, and customers can now tick that option for all trims starting at $1,500, though it requires the "Sound + Vision" package which retails for $2,500 to $4,500 depending on the trim.

2027 Rivian R1S with captain's chairs Photo by: Rivian

Each captain’s chair features an individual armrest that stays flush with the seatback when it’s not in use. There’s also a push-to-release cup holder that folds down from the inside edge of the seat base. Both second-row chairs are heated, fold flat, and feature full tie-downs for child car seats. What’s more, on SUVs with captain’s chairs, there’s now a big enough pass-through between the seats so people can slide into the third row without having to adjust the second-row seats. With the third row folded, the same pass-through can accommodate skis, surfboards, and other long items without interfering with passengers’ comfort.

The seven-seat version is still available on the 2027 R1S, so larger families can still enjoy the second-row bench seat.

Moving forward, the R1S and R1T will no longer be split into versions based on the number of electric motors, although the underlying technology and power remain untouched. Rivian has adopted a more streamlined structure similar to the new R2, so the R1S and R1T can now be had in Premium, Performance, or Quad trims.

2027 Rivian R1T Photo by: Rivian

The Premium comes standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive, 533 horsepower, 610 pound-feet of torque, and a standard battery that enables 329 miles of range on the R1S and R1T (with the most efficient wheels). On top of these, customers can choose an optional power upgrade that ups the output to 665 hp and 829 lb-ft, which results in a zero-to-60 miles per hour sprint in as little as 3.4 seconds. A Long Range option is also available, and it increases the range of the R1S to 410 miles, while the R1T goes up to 420 miles.

Next up is the Performance, which replaces the outgoing Tri configuration. It packs three electric motors capable of delivering up to 850 hp and 1,103 lb-ft of torque, resulting in a 0-60 mph sprint in just 2.9 seconds, which sounds absolutely ridiculous for something that weighs over 7,000 pounds. The Performance is available with a single battery option that offers an EPA-estimated 371 miles of range on both the R1S and R1T.

The top trim is the Quad, just as before, with four electric motors, 1,025 hp, 1,198 lb-ft, and a 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.5 seconds for the R1T. The range is rated at 374 miles for both the SUV and the pickup.

For 2027, Rivian’s flagship EVs get a new base color called Esker Silver—borrowed from the R2—and the R1T gains a new 20-inch standard wheel and tire combination that offers more traction for off-road adventures without sacrificing on-road range, according to the startup. That said, the new Goodyear adventure all-terrain rubber hurts range, with the Premium going down to 300 miles when fitted with the new wheels. Meanwhile, the Premium Long Range gets 380 miles, and the Performance can go 348 miles.

Gallery: 2027 Rivian R1S 53 Source: Rivian

What do you think?

The names of the interior options have been tweaked for the 2027 model year to match the R2. The Premium trim can now be had with a Black Mountain or Ocean Coast interior, while the Performance and Quad trims feature three Signature interiors: Slate Sky Signature, Black Mountain Signature, and Ocean Coast Signature.

The 2027 Rivian R1T starts at $79,000, while the R1S kicks off at $83,990, the same as the outgoing model. The optional six-seat configuration with captain’s chairs for the R1S costs between $1,500 and $4,500, depending on the interior style.

Gallery: 2027 Rivian R1T 20 Source: Rivian

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