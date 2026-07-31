Amazon Added 10,000 Rivian Electric Vans In Just Six Months

Rivian has upped the number of electric vans delivered to Amazon by 33% compared to the end of last year.

The custom-made Rivian EVs now make up 80% of Amazon’s total electric delivery van fleet.

The American startup is gearing up to introduce new van versions with a larger-capacity battery pack and all-wheel drive.

Amazon now has over 40,000 custom-made Rivian electric delivery vans in its fleet, the EV startup said in its second-quarter earnings report. That’s a 33% increase compared to the end of 2025, when the California EV startup had delivered over 30,000 battery-powered parcel vans to the American e-commerce giant.

As a reminder, Amazon and Rivian struck a deal in 2019 to put 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030, with the first custom-made Rivian commercial EVs hitting the road in the summer of 2022. The lovable van, which was originally known as the Electric Delivery Van (EDV), was developed specifically for Amazon.

Amazon Electric Delivery Vans charging

The two companies’ exclusivity agreement ended in 2023, and Rivian started taking orders from any company for its newly renamed Commercial Van or RCV.

By having the safety net of Amazon’s 100,000-strong order, Rivian could focus on developing its most important product, the R2, while also delivering meaningful improvements to the R1 lineup. The tie-up has also made Rivian the biggest player in the American electric van market, consistently outselling competitors from Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and Ram.

The company doesn’t separate models from its sales reports, but judging from the approximate figures provided in the latest earnings report, it’s likely that the Commercial Van has accounted for roughly half of the company’s deliveries in the first half of this year.

Cumulatively, Rivian has delivered 22,559 vehicles from January 1 through June 30.

As a result of the constant output at Rivian’s plant in Normal, Illinois, the round-eyed EV now makes up 80% of Amazon’s entire electric delivery van fleet, which has over 50,000 battery-powered vehicles globally, according to the e-commerce company.

Gallery: Rivian Commercial Van (RCV) 15 Source: Rivian

What do you think?

After four years on the market, the Rivian Commercial Van is due for some significant improvements. The startup reiterated that it’s working on introducing a longer-range version, as well as a dual-motor, all-wheel drive option to support Amazon’s needs.

Currently, the Delivery 500 and Delivery 700 models are powered by a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-iron-phosphate battery that enables a 161- and 160-mile range, while the front-mounted Enduro motor makes 320 horsepower. Rivian didn’t say how much larger the new battery would be, but hinted that it would boost the van’s range by 30%, which should result in over 200 miles on a full charge. Meanwhile, the addition of a rear motor should improve traction in mud and snow.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy