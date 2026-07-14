Rivian's Electric Van Outsold Its Rivals Combined—By 70%

Rivian’s electric van is outselling the competition by a wide margin—again.

The company’s commercial EV even outsold the R1T pickup in the second quarter.

The ECV has dominated the American electric van segment for many months.

Rivian’s van is the undisputed leader of the American electric van market, according to sales data from Cox Automotive. The California startup’s only commercial vehicle has outsold its competitors combined by 70% and finished the second quarter as the company’s second-best-selling model, after the R1S SUV.

The Rivian Commercial Van (RCV) sold 4,003 units from April through June, a solid 48.2% increase over the same period last year. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet BrightDrop, which was discontinued last year, finished second, with 460 sales, down 65.1% year over year.

Gallery: Rivian Commercial Van (RCV) 15 Source: Rivian

The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter completed the podium with 315 sales in the second quarter, a good 270.6% increase over last year. Meanwhile, the Ford E-Transit sold 293 units, down 29.9%, and the Ram ProMaster EV reached 110 customers.

Compared to the Rivian R1T, the startup’s van sold 2,784 more units, or nearly 70%.

When looking at the figures for the first half of the year, the rankings are identical. The Rivian EDV is first, with 7,216 units sold, followed by the Chevrolet BrightDrop with 956, the Mercedes-Benz E-Sprinter with 517 units, the Ford E-Transit with 493 sales, and the Ram ProMaster EV with 333 deliveries.

What do you think?

The main reason behind the success of Rivian’s electric van likely has something to do with the massive deal with Amazon, which has ordered 100,000 vehicles from the California-based brand. So far, Rivian has delivered over 30,000 EVs to the e-commerce giant, with tens of thousands still scheduled for delivery by 2030. That said, any company can buy a Rivian van after the company’s exclusivity agreement with Amazon ended in 2023, with prices starting at $79,900 excluding delivery.

What’s more, Rivian offers a bare-bones variant of its van, which allows third-party outfitters to mount custom bodies on the electric platform. The first such vehicle is the Morgan Olson C250e, which was developed specifically for Canada Post.

U.S. electric van sales in Q2 2026

Model Sales Difference over 2025 Rivian Commercial Van 4,003 48.2% Chevrolet BrightDrop 460 -65.1% Mercedes-Benz eSprinter 315 270.6% Ford E-Transit 293 -29.9% Ram ProMaster EV 110 161.9%

U.S. electric van sales in H1 2026

Model Sales Difference from 2025 Rivian Commercial Van 7,216 73% Chevrolet BrightDrop 956 -39.9% Mercedes-Benz eSprinter 517 283% Ford E-Transit 493 -88.2% Ram ProMaster EV 333 692.9%

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