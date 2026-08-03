Rivian's Also E-Bike Kicks Off Deliveries Soon

Rivian spinoff company Also is set to deliver its first e-bikes this week, TechCrunch reported.

The TM-B, Also's debut product, starts at $3,500.

The company says Launch Edition bikes will be delivered between this week and the middle of September.

The wait is almost over for Also's TM-B electric bike. The micromobility startup plans to deliver its first e-bikes this week, the company told TechCrunch on Friday.

When Also first revealed its bike last October—when I got to sample one—the company said the Launch Edition bikes would begin shipping in the spring of 2026. A post on the company's website from a couple of months ago spotted byTechCrunch lays out the reason behind the delay.

"The primary factor driving our updated summer timeline is current stress on global supply chains. A rapid, industry-wide spike in demand for raw materials and electronic components has impacted key parts required for the TM-B. This has temporarily delayed our planned manufacturing ramp-up and pushed our first delivery dates past our original spring window," the post reads.

Also TM-B E-bike Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

An Also spokesperson confirmed to InsideEVs that customer deliveries will begin "in the next week."

To make up for the wait, Also is throwing in one of its high-tech Alpha Wave helmets for buyers of the Launch Edition TM-B. And it is giving them a $250 credit to spend on accessories.

Also TM-B E-bike Photo by: Tim Levin/InsideEVs

Also, which started as a project within Rivian, is trying to bring the same high-tech, polished feel of Rivians and Teslas to the world of smaller vehicles. Its first product is the TM-B e-bike, which costs $4,500 for the Launch Edition and comes with a novel pedal-by-wire system. As the rider pedals, they spin a generator that communicates with the motor—there's no mechanical connection between your feet and the wheels. The company also touts the bike's slick user interface, over-the-air software updates, and modular design that lets customers swap in different seats and cargo racks. An upcoming base-model TM-B will start from $3,500.

What do you think?

The company is also making moves beyond e-bikes. It has announced plans to build a four-wheeled micro van for delivery companies like Amazon, plus autonomous delivery robots for DoorDash.

Contact the author: Tim.Levin@InsideEVs.com

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