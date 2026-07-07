Canada’s Latest EV Is A 1960s Cafe Racer With Pedals

Canada’s Beachman Bikes has launched its latest model, the Aviator.

The battery-powered two-wheeler can be had in a Class 2 e-bike configuration, as well as a Light Motorcycle version.

Prices start at $5,499 for the e-bike, and each unit is built to order.

Beachman Bikes, which prides itself on being Canada’s newest licensed motorcycle manufacturer in more than a decade, has revealed its latest model, the Aviator.

Inspired by Britain’s cafe racers of the 1960s, the new electric two-wheeler is available in two versions today, with a third one scheduled for later this fall. The entry-level Class 2 e-bike model starts from $5,499 and comes with a pair of pedals to meet e-bike regulations.

Photo by: Beachman Bikes

Powered by a removable 2.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack that enables a driving range of over 55 miles, the Aviator e-bike has a rear-mounted electric motor and an on-road top speed of 20 miles per hour. When cruising on private roads, the speed goes up to 35 mph. There’s also an optional, non-removable 4.3-kWh battery pack that boosts the claimed range to over 80 miles on a full charge.

Speaking of charging, the Aviator can be recharged from a regular 120-volt household outlet.

The e-bike model can accommodate up to 300 pounds and features an anti-theft handlebar lock, a double-locked battery system, and remote start-stop capability through the key fob.

For riders who want a little more speed and freedom, there’s the Aviator Light Motorcycle, which requires registration, insurance, and a license. With a $5,999 starting price, it can accommodate up to 350 lbs and has a higher top speed of 45 mph. Like the e-bike, it can cover over 80 miles on a full charge when fitted with the bigger 4.3-kWh battery, while the base 2.8-kWh pack delivers a little over 55 miles.

Gallery: Beachman Aviator (2026) 52 Source: Beachman Bikes

A third model, positioned as a premium 125cc-equivalent electric motorcycle, is due later this fall, with a larger fixed 8.2-kWh battery, an 8-kilowatt motor, a top speed of 60 mph, and an estimated range of more than 125 miles. Pricing and details about this flagship model will be announced closer to the market launch.

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Until that happens, it’s worth noting that Beachman builds each Aviator to order. All models are based on the company’s latest chassis design and come with built-in storage in what would be the gas tank on a combustion motorcycle, brake lights, turn signals, a headlight, mirrors, side reflectors, a horn, and a USB-C charging port for small devices.

The company, which funded the initial development of the Aviator through a Kickstarter campaign last year, said it is currently fulfilling over 150 customer preorders, and that full production will start after these preorders are taken care of.

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