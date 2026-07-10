Americans Just Aren’t Buying Audi EVs

Audi’s EV sales in the United States are nowhere near its combustion models.

In the first half of the year, the German automaker sold fewer than 2,000 electric cars stateside.

The majority of sales happened in the second quarter.

Audi, which has a pretty solid lineup of electric cars, is having a rough time in the United States. Looking at the sales numbers for the first half of this year, it’s clear that Americans just aren’t that interested in Audi’s battery-powered models.

In the first six months of this year, the company sold a grand total of 1,730 EVs in the U.S., with 1,088 of these finding new owners in the second quarter. For what it’s worth, the Q8 e-tron, which was previously known as simply the e-tron, is no longer being manufactured, so those figures don’t really count.

The Audi Q6 e-tron was the company's best-selling EV in the U.S. in the first half of this year. However, that title represents just 1,058 cars. Photo by: Audi

However, newcomers like the Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron, which have extremely fast charging speeds and more than enough driving range, are seeing very limited interest from buyers. What’s more, the older Q4 e-tron is almost non-existent in the brand’s figures, with just 158 deliveries in the first six months of this year.

The much more expensive—and faster—e-tron GT outsold the Q4 e-tron in both the first half of the year and the second quarter.

With the A6 e-tron’s exception, which went into the green in the first half of the year with 342 sales, the rest of Audi’s electric lineup has nosedived. Here’s a breakdown of the company’s EV sales in the U.S.:

What do you think?

Audi USA Q2 2026 Sales

Model Sales Difference From Q2 2025 A6 Sportback e-tron 178 -1% e-tron GT 107 -52% Q4 e-tron 60 -93% Q4 Sportback e-tron 2 -99% Q6 e-tron 627 -83% Q6 Sportback e-tron 113 N/A Q8 e-tron 0 -100% Q8 Sportback e-tron 1 -99%

Audi USA H1 2026 Sales

Model Sales Difference From H1 2025 A6 Sportback e-tron 342 91% e-tron GT 170 -64% Q4 e-tron 150 -93% Q4 Sportback e-tron 8 -99% Q6 e-tron 936 -87% Q6 Sportback e-tron 122 N/A Q8 e-tron 0 -100% Q8 Sportback e-tron 2 -99%

It’s been a rough period for many automakers in the United States, not just those that are trying to sell EVs. The market has lost quite a bit of pace after the $7,500 federal tax credit went away in September of last year, and the fact that the EPA ended emissions rules for automakers only made things worse.

Back in 2024, BloombergNEF predicted that electric and plug-in hybrid cars would account for 47.5% of new car sales in the U.S. in 2030. Recently, though, the company’s researchers reduced that outcome to just 17.3%, with the blame falling on the country's policy whiplash.

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