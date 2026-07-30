Genesis' First Performance Model Is Here. It Costs $71,495

The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma is finally here, and it packs a punch.

The brand’s first performance model delivers over 600 horsepower in Boost Mode.

The first units are expected to arrive at select U.S. retailers in the following weeks.

Genesis’ first-ever performance car is here, and it can be yours for $71,495, including delivery. And since this is an EV-oriented website you’re reading right now, it goes without saying that the brand’s first hot model, designed to fight Mercedes-AMGs and BMW Ms, is electric.

The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma took its sweet time getting here, having been unveiled as a working prototype in 2024 and slated for a production reveal in 2025, but looking at the current EV landscape in America, I guess it’s a case of “better late than never.”

Photo by: Genesis

So, what do you get for a little over $70,000? “Exhilarating performance capabilities,” according to Genesis—and the brand better be right, because for $10,000 less, Hyundai’s recently discounted Ioniq 5 N will deliver just as much power, similar virtual gear shifts, and a drift mode.

That said, Genesis is a luxury brand, so customers can expect a nicer interior and a superior dealership experience, in addition to the impressive spec sheet. The GV60 Magma packs a dual-motor setup that makes 600 horsepower for the commute, and up to 641 hp and 583 pound-feet of torque when Boost Mode is enabled.

Similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the now-defunct-in-America Kia EV6 GT, the 2027 GV60 Magma gets a virtual transmission, which recreates the feeling of shifting gears using simulated jolts to make the experience a little more engaging. It may sound like a gimmick, but it works wonders, especially on a track. Then, there’s the electronic limited-slip differential, which improves handling in extreme situations.

Gallery: Genesis GV60 Magma (2026) 12 Source: Genesis

The game-like shifting goes hand in hand with the e-Active Sound Plus (e-ASD+) system, which pumps simulated engine sounds through two external speakers at the front and rear of the car. What makes the GV60 Magma stand out from its Hyundai Motor Group cousins is the fact that it includes exclusive driving sounds inspired by the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Genesis’ high-performance EV also gets a Drift Mode, making it very easy to smoke the rear tires on any given day. Boost Mode, meanwhile, ups the power and torque for short bursts, enabling the go-fast crossover to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than four seconds.

Outside, the Magma features specific aerodynamic bits and bobs, including canards on the front bumper, garnishes and breathers on the fenders, and a winglet-style rear spoiler. A set of exclusive 21-inch wheels completes the picture. Inside, customers will find Genesis’ first performance bucket seats, along with a Magma-exclusive steering wheel with dedicated Boost and Magma Mode buttons. Alloy pedals and a special digital gauge cluster are also on the menu.

What do you think?

The 2027 Genesis GV60 Magma is powered by an 84-kilowatt-hour battery that can be charged from 10-to-80% in approximately 20 minutes, courtesy of its 800-volt architecture. Genesis didn’t provide charging and range figures for the GV60 Magma, but they’re expected to be similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N’s numbers, seeing how they’re technically similar. The 2026 Ioniq 5 N has 221 miles of EPA-estimated range and can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes.

Genesis said the 2027 GV60 Magma will arrive at select dealerships in California, New York, and New Jersey in the coming weeks.

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