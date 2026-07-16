The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Is Cheaper Than Ever

The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is more attainable than ever, after the automaker slashed $6,300 off the MSRP.

One of the best performance EVs out there now comes with a native Tesla-style NACS charge port.

The 2026 model includes other small improvements, too.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is one of our favorite performance EVs, and it’s now more affordable than ever. For the 2026 model year, Hyundai slashed the starting price of its go-fast EV by a whopping $6,300, bringing the final figure to $61,500.

The move brings the Ioniq 5 N closer to the Tesla Model Y Performance’s $59,630 selling price, though in terms of range, the Tesla is still way ahead of its Hyundai rival. The 2026 Ioniq 5 N is rated at 221 miles on a full charge, while the 2026 Model Y Performance has an EPA-estimated 306 miles of range.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N: The Track-Shredding EV We Need 13 Source: DW Burnett / Motor1

That being said, there’s nothing quite like the Ioniq 5 N when it comes to pure driving joy, and for 2026, Hyundai’s performance EV comes with a few improvements, including a native Tesla-style NACS charge port, which allows it to recharge at compatible Tesla Superchargers without an adapter—though Hyundai will bundle a set of adapters for DC fast charging and AC charging, as well as a dual-voltage mobile charger.

What’s more, the N Drift Optimizer feature, which allows the driver to effortlessly drift the all-wheel drive EV, now comes with ten selectable stages, whereas the previous model had a single mode. An in-cabin camera for the Forward Attention Warning system is now standard, and the rear windows can now go up and down automatically at a single button press. There’s also a new Performance Blue Pearl Exterior color.

Everything else stays the same, but that’s not exactly a bad thing, as the Ioniq 5 N already packed a hefty punch before this minor update. Now, though, customers will get to enjoy the 641 horsepower, razor-sharp handling, and simulated gearshifts at a lower price. As a reminder, the Ioniq 5 N debuted Hyundai’s N e-Shift technology, which mimics the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission in Hyundai’s gas-powered N models.

It sounds like a gimmick, but it actually makes the car a lot more fun and engaging to drive, thanks in no small part to the N Active Sound+ system, which simulates the sounds of an automatic car.

What do you think?

“Our 2026 Ioniq 5 N is one of the most critically acclaimed models we’ve ever offered,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “Ioniq 5 N’s exceptional performance, technology, and innovation without compromise is now priced within the reach of even more driving enthusiasts.”

Besides the huge power output and fun electronics, the Ioniq 5 N comes with an electronic limited-slip rear differential and Hyundai’s 800-volt battery that can be charged from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes when hooked up to a 350-kilowatt charger.

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