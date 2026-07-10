This Hyundai Ioniq 6 Lease Deal Is Cheaper Than A Nice Night Out

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets a stunning lease deal.

The automaker is offering the sleek four-door EV for less than $200 per month in California.

In New York, the lease is slightly higher, but still extremely attractive.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is a great electric car, but despite that, it never really caught on. However, that’s great news for deal seekers because Hyundai is trying to get rid of its inventory by slashing lease prices to shockingly low values through August 3.

In California, a brand-new 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range can be had for just $189 per month on a 24-month term with $3,999 due at signing. That being said, it’s worth noting that this is the bare-bones trim level that offers 240 miles of range and has a single, rear-mounted electric motor that makes 149 horsepower.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 lease deals Photo by: Hyundai

It’s not exactly something to write home about, but it’s a comfortable, fast-charging commuter EV that can get to 80% state of charge in just 18 minutes when using a 350-kilowatt dispenser.

However, for just $10 more every month, Hyundai is offering the 2025 Ioniq 5 SE, which gets a larger-capacity battery and a longer estimated range of 342 miles on a full charge. The rear motor also makes more power, 225 hp to be precise. According to Hyundai’s website, the down payment is the same, and the lease term remains at 24 months.

These prices aren’t available everywhere, though. In New York, the entry-level Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range goes for $229 per month, while the longer-range SE costs $239 per month for 24 months with $3,999 due at signing. It’s more than in California, but it’s still a great deal, all things considered.

If buying with cash is more to your taste, then Hyundai is willing to slash up to $7,500 from the car’s MSRP, bringing the starting price down to just $32,095. When financing, the Ioniq 6 can be had with 0% APR for up to 60 months, plus zero payments for 90 days.

Gallery: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 53 Source: Hyundai

The Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range and SE come standard with LED headlights, automatic high beams, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, power lumbar support for the driver, and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The SE also gets heated front seats as standard.

What do you think?

All this being said, there is one more thing that needs to be considered. Hyundai discontinued the regular Ioniq 6 in the U.S. due to poor sales, so if you’re going to lease one, you should know that you’re probably going to be one of the last people in the country to do so. However, the Ioniq 6 is still in production and is being sold elsewhere in the world, so parts and servicing should be a non-issue. The fact that it shares a lot of components with the Ioniq 5 crossover should also help with serviceability.

After the $7,500 federal tax credit for new EVs was canceled last year, some automakers started offering steep discounts and very attractive lease deals. Hyundai is one of those brands, but it’s not the only one, so make sure to check out our dedicated page with the best EV lease and finance deals, which is updated regularly.

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