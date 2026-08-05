Oregon's EV Rebates Are Back. Here's How To Get Up To $7,500

Oregon is gearing up to restart its popular EV rebates program this month.

The Clean Vehicle Rebate Program reopens on August 25 and runs through November 4.

New and used EVs and PHEVs are eligible for state incentives.

Oregon residents and businesses looking to buy an electric car or a plug-in hybrid vehicle will be able to enjoy the state’s revamped rebate program, which goes live on August 25 and runs through November 4.

The incentives top out at $7,500, offering Oregonians the chance to offset the now-canceled federal tax credit, and both new and used EVs and PHEVs are eligible. However, the rebates are lower this year compared to previous sessions.

The Tesla Model Y is one of the EVs eligible for both the Standard and Charge Ahead rebates. Photo by: Patrick George

For new vehicles, there are two rebate options available. The Standard Rebate, which is available to anyone who purchases or leases a new qualified vehicle for less than $50,000, offers $2,000 for a new EV and $1,500 for a new PHEV. Previously, the program offered $2,500 for both vehicle types.

Then, there’s the more generous Charge Ahead rebate, which is available for household incomes between $51,000 and $251,000. Qualifying applicants can receive $7,500 for a new EV, while a new PHEV purchase will result in a $5,000 rebate. Previously, the program offered $7,500 for both.

Used car buyers can also enjoy some incentives through the Used Charge Ahead rebates. For a qualified used EV, buyers can receive $4,000 or no more than 30% of the car’s price. Meanwhile, used PHEV buyers can get $2,500 or no more than the vehicle purchase price if it happens to cost less than $2,500. Last year, Oregon offered $5,000 for used EVs and PHEVs.

Applicants can apply for the Standard or the Charge Ahead rebate, not both, and individuals are limited to a total of two rebates from 2018 through the lifetime of the program. Businesses are limited to 10 rebates per year, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

Furthermore, car buyers must buy or lease the car while the program is open and from a certified dealer or car manufacturer. In other words, if an eligible EV or PHEV was purchased from an individual, the new owner will be ineligible for a rebate. At the same time, a rebate will not be issued if the vehicle was purchased outside of the program’s validity period.

That’s not all, though. All vehicles must be in working condition, capable of reaching 55 miles per hour or more, and without a salvage title. Previously totaled vehicles also don’t qualify. In the case of electric cars, they must have a driving range of at least 75 miles, while plug-in hybrids must be able to travel at least 10 miles on electric power. Eligible vehicles must also be within the 1- year/150,000-mile warranty period, and the applicant must maintain ownership of the vehicle and Oregon registration for 24 months.

What do you think?

Since its introduction in 2018, Oregon’s Clean Vehicle Rebate program has been hugely successful, issuing over 42,000 rebates to qualified car buyers, saving them more than $138 million, according to OPB.

Recently, California revamped its EV rebate program, too, offering $3,500 on qualifying new EVs and $1,750 on qualifying used EVs.

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