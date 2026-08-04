Nissan Wants You To Relax With Its New Electric Camper Van That Fits 4 And Packs 408-Mile Range

Nissan has teamed up with German camper builder Eifelland to turn the electric Interstar-e van into a home on wheels.

Its 87 kWh battery delivers up to 408 miles of WLTP range and powers an induction stove, fridge, and heater.

This roughly $103,000 (€89,900 EV camper won't be heading to the U.S.

Nissan has partnered with the German camper company Eifelland to make a version of its Interstar-e electric van designed to house four people. From the outside, it looks like a regular Nissan van, but inside it's so much more. With its 87 kilowatt-hour battery pack, it packs enough range to be a usable camper, while still supplying enough power to run its auxiliaries without the need for an external power source. It's called the Nissan Interstar-e Relax, and it looks like it'll let its passengers do just that.

First, let's talk battery. The Relax's 87 kWh battery is enough to give it 408 miles of WLTP-rated range, which is probably enough for most camper van folks. Some diesel-powered campers will have more range, and they'll fill up much faster in more convenient locations, but 408 miles of Euro-flavored range should do just fine for most people. When it isn't, the Relax can charge at 130 kW, but Nissan doesn't quote how fast a 10-80% charge will be.

Photo by: Nissan

One of the things helping the Relax have that much range is its power, or lack thereof. With a single electric motor, the Nissan camper only makes 143 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Expect a glacial 0-60 mph time.

Speed isn't what the Relax is all about, though. It's in the name. To help make passengers comfy, this big Nissan is nicer than many NYC apartments. And more spacious, too. It has a small kitchen, a double bed, and storage underneath the bed. The front seats and swivel to turn backwards, facing the kitchen (when parked, of course), and the rear seats can be moved along rails throughout the living area, or removed altogether. It's genuinely nicer than my first condo inside, with real wood cabinets and countertops, a 90-liter refrigerator, and induction stove.

Photo by: Nissan

What do you think?

When you're using the Relax as a camper and not a van, its battery pack powers everything inside. That might be a bit tricky, depending on your range situation, but it does eliminate the need for any external power. Doing so while charging obviously makes that much easier, as you don't have to worry about using up your range. Plus, it uses pretty low-energy appliances, like the Truma-Eezy auxiliary heater.

Photo by: Nissan

This seems like a really fun way to travel. Its $103,479 (89,900 euros) price tag is a bit steep, and it doesn't seem to be coming to the U.S., but at least it provides all the creature comforts needed without burning any of its own fossil fuels.

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