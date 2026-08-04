EVgo Is Adding Over 500 New Fast Chargers Where Millions Of Americans Already Shop

EVgo is expanding its fast charging network to cover more shopping centers.

The company is expanding its partnership with one of the biggest commercial real estate developers in the U.S.

Hundreds of EVgo’s 350 kW stalls will make their way into the parking lots of malls across the country.

EVgo, one of the biggest names in the American EV charging business, is not slowing down. The company already has over 5,000 individual DC fast-charging ports open for business in the United States, and it’s planning to install at least 500 new stalls in places where hundreds of millions of Americans already visit each year: shopping centers.

The charging operator is expanding its partnership with Brixmor Property Group to boost the number of EV charging stations in the parking lots of the commercial real estate developer’s properties. Once complete, the two companies said that at least 90 Brixmor shopping centers, or over 25% of the developer’s portfolio, will feature EVgo fast chargers.

EVgo's fast chargers can deliver up to 350 kW Photo by: EVgo

The new locations where EVgo will start installing its 350-kilowatt stalls include Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Deployment will begin later this year, with the first site expected to go online in Barn Plaza, a Philadelphia suburb.

Each new site will have up to 12 EVgo chargers, and each charger can deliver power to two EVs at once. By installing fast chargers at shopping centers, the two companies are making it easier for EV owners who don’t have a home charger to go about their days a little more easily. Brixmore claims its locations welcome over 900 million consumer visits every year, so there’s a lot of traffic and a huge growth potential.

“Drivers across the U.S. want infrastructure options that integrate seamlessly into their routines, and shopping centers are an ideal place to get groceries, grab a bite, or shop while charging,” said Scott Levitan, Executive Vice President, Growth at EVgo. “Expanding our partnership with Brixmor will help make EV charging even more accessible for drivers across the country while supporting the growing demand for public charging in everyday, convenient locations.”

What do you think?

EVgo installed its first charger at one of Brixmor’s locations back in 2016, so the two companies have a decade of history together. And now they’re expanding their partnership to make life easier for EV drivers.

What’s more, EVgo has partnered with multiple other companies to deploy its fast chargers, including Pilot Company and General Motors. According to the Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, the charging operator now has 5,158 individual DC ports at 1,178 locations across the country.

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