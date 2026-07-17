GM Wants To Lower EV Owners’ Energy Bills With Smarter Home Charging

Eligible General Motors EV drivers will be able to enroll in managed charging programs and grid services.

That’s thanks to a new partnership between General Motors Energy and WeaveGrid.

Through managed charging, EV owners can lower their electricity costs by automatically charging when energy is cheaper.

General Motors EV drivers will soon have the opportunity to lower their home charging costs, thanks to a new collaboration between General Motors Energy, the automaker’s energy management business, and WeaveGrid, a grid-edge orchestration software provider for electric utilities.

At first, eligible GM EVs will be able to enroll in managed charging programs, which enable owners to lower their energy bills by automatically charging the high-voltage batteries when electricity is cheaper and more abundant.

GM Energy V2H Photo by: General Motors

That’s just the beginning, though. WeaveGrid said eligible Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac EV drivers who also have homes equipped with GM Energy’s vehicle-to-home (V2H) systems and a proper grid interconnection will also be able to enroll in utility programs where available.

Currently, the automaker’s EVs can send power from their high-voltage batteries back to the home to keep the lights on during an outage. Through WeaveGrid’s software, utilities can make use of the battery storage units found at eligible customers’ homes by shifting loads when necessary and keeping the grid more stable for everybody. This usually comes with incentives for homeowners, so everybody wins.

“GM Energy’s work across EVs, charging, and home energy reflects where the grid is heading,” said Mathias Bell, VP of Market Development and Partnerships at WeaveGrid. “Managed charging is one of the most important near-term opportunities for utilities, and the same foundation can support a broader set of grid services, from distribution-level orchestration to bidirectional charging and residential storage. Working with GM Energy helps make these programs easier for customers to participate in and more valuable for utilities to operate.”

What do you think?

Pretty much all of GM's current electric models support V2H, from the entry-level 2027 Chevrolet Bolt, all the way to the 2026 Cadillac Celestiq and the 2026 GMC Sierra EV.

All this being said, General Motors is not the only EV maker that has inked partnerships for managed charging programs. Rivian, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Tesla, and Stellantis also offer similar capabilities to their EV owners.

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