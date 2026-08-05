EVgo Will Install Tesla Superchargers At Its Charging Stations

EVgo is adding Tesla Supercharger hardware to its charging network.

EVgo will own the chargers, while Tesla will operate and maintain them.

The V4 Superchargers will have Magic Dock NACS-to-CCS adapters and deliver up to 500 kW.

Seeing "EVgo" and "Supercharger" next to each other might seem odd. But the unlikely marriage is happening, and you might see it pop up in your Tesla's navigation screen soon. EVgo is adding white-labeled Tesla Superchargers—which it calls "EVgo Superchargers"—to its network starting this fall, the company said on Wednesday.

“EVgo is making it easier for EV drivers to find convenient fast charging, and we’re bringing more infrastructure options to communities across America to serve the growing demand for public charging,” said EVgo CEO Badar Khan in a statement. “With this deployment, we look forward to welcoming more Tesla and NACS drivers to the EVgo network.”

Earlier this year, Tesla opened up its "Supercharger for Business" offering, which lets companies buy Superchargers and white-label them. Even before that, BP Pulse ordered a batch of Superchargers to install as part of its own network. In this case, the Superchargers will be owned by EVgo, which will also set the pricing. But the hardware will be operated and maintained by Tesla.

Photo by: EVgo

More specifically, EVgo is installing Tesla's V4 Superchargers, which are capable of 500 kW charge speeds and 1,000 volts. That means they should play nice with the growing number of 800-volt EVs, like the BMW iX3. They'll work with both Teslas and non-Tesla vehicles, and with both CCS- and NACS-equipped EVs. The chargers will be equipped with Tesla's Magic Dock system, which is essentially a built-in NACS-to-CCS adapter.

What do you think?

Mercifully, EVgo says its Superchargers will have longer charging cables, so all vehicles can easily charge, regardless of port location. I recently charged a Hyundai Ioniq 9 at a Tesla Supercharger, and the ridiculous angle I had to park at put me close enough to the Tesla next to me that I earned some very angry looks. So the longer cable is a very welcome addition.

Once these stations go live, they'll be added to the in-car Tesla navigation screen and the Tesla app. So Tesla drivers and NACS-equipped non-Tesla drivers will be able to find these EVGo Superchargers easily. EVgo doesn't say where exactly these will rollout first, nor does it list any time frame goals for how many it wants to make. On its website, EVgo says it plans to install "hundreds" of Superchargers in cities nationwide.

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