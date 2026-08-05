Zoox's Autonomous Pod Without A Steering Wheel Wants Your Money Now

Amazon-owned Zoox plans to launch its commercial robotaxi service on August 10.

The first paid rides will happen in Las Vegas.

Zoox got an exemption from motor vehicle standards last week that allows it to operate its funky autonomous pod commercially.

Zoox plans to make history by being the first company to operate a commercial robotaxi service using a vehicle without conventional driver controls. On Wednesday, the company said it will kick off its paid service in Las Vegas on August 10.

Amazon-owned Zoox has been ferrying passengers around in its futuristic, rectangular pods for about a year now. But those rides were offered free of charge. Now, though, the federal government just cleared the way for customers to start paying for Zoox's robo-rides.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) granted Zoox the first-ever commercial exemption from motor vehicle standards for a purpose-built autonomous robotaxi. That means Zoox has federal approval to charge for rides, despite its vehicle lacking a steering wheel, brakes, side mirrors, or other typically required features. Zoox still needs to navigate state and local laws, though. At the moment, it only has state permission to charge for rides in Nevada, but it's working on approval in California, too.

Photo by: Zoox

This federal exemption is temporary. It lasts two years and allows for up to 2,500 vehicles to be deployed annually. All of its robotaxis will be "subject to an enhanced, adaptable oversight structure that can evolve as Zoox’s technology advances," according to the NHTSA.

How much will it cost? Zoox hasn't released specific pricing just yet, but it shared a bit about how fares will be structured. "To begin, fares will be calculated from a base fare plus distance and time traveled," a Zoox spokesperson told InsideEVs. "Destination fees, such as trips to or from the airport, may also be included. This is a similar structure to ride-hailing and traditional taxi services. We aim to be competitive with comfort level pricing."

Photo by: Zoox

What do you think?

Zoox says fares will be fully visible by customers before booking the ride, fees included. And the fare will be based on the best route, so if the robotaxi takes a longer route than initially intended at the time of booking, customers won't be charged extra.

It's still very early days for Zoox's robotaxi business. But charging for rides in Vegas is a major step forward for the company. And the official rollout of the first-ever robotaxi that isn't based on a modified passenger car is a major milestone for the self-driving car industry at large.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy