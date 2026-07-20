Pilot's EV Charging Network Isn't Slowing Down. It Just Hit 300 Locations

Pilot Company has significantly upped the number of EV charging stations at its travel centers.

The company added 50 sites across 25 states in the first half of 2026 alone.

In less than a year, the number of Pilot’s EV fast charging stations increased by 50%.

Pilot, the biggest travel center network in North America, just checked a big milestone in its quest to blanket the United States with fast chargers for electric vehicles.

The company now has over 300 EV charging stations spanning from coast to coast, which amounts to an increase of over 50% in less than a year. Last September, Pilot’s travel centers had a little over 200 charging stations, and that number has now grown significantly.

Photo by: General Motors

The travel center network said it added 50 new sites across 25 states in the first half of this year, with the total number of stations now standing at 301, according to the company’s website. Meanwhile, the number of individual stalls is close to 1,300, according to EV charging data platform Paren. That’s great news for EV drivers who like roadtripping, as Pilot’s travel centers are located along major interstate travel corridors, with well-lit bays, access to free Wi-Fi, on-site restaurants, and groceries.

Pilot and Flying J locations have 350-kilowatt EVgo dispensers, each with two charging cables. The maximum output is split between two vehicles if both connectors are used, but if only one car is charging, it can enjoy the full power of the stall. Plug-and-Charge, which enables drivers to simply plug in and start a charging session, is also supported for compatible vehicles, as long as a payment method has been set up beforehand.

“Pilot is focused on investing in areas that matter most to create spaces our guests want to return to and are worth staying for our team members,” said Sean Marrero, president of retail at Pilot. “Whether you're stopping for a charge, a full tank, or a fresh meal this summer, we are making the most of every mile for every traveler on the open road.”

This year, the company installed new chargers in Chicopee, Massachusetts, and Ponce de Leon, Florida, while modernizing 18 existing locations across 13 U.S. states and Canadian provinces.

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Back in 2022, Pilot Company, GM Energy, and EVgo partnered to install up to 2,000 fast chargers at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J locations in the U.S. The first stations were online at the end of 2023, and the network expanded quickly, with over 130 stations in more than 25 states by March 2025. Now, the travel center network has officially passed the halfway marker toward its goal.

But Pilot is not the only company out there expanding its EV charging offerings. Walmart is also supercharging its efforts, with over 600 ports already operational.

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