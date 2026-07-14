This Tiny Electric Kia Camper Somehow Sleeps Four

The PV5 LightCamp sleeps four using a cabin bed and rooftop tent despite having roughly the footprint of a compact crossover.

Its removable bed, kitchen, and storage modules allow the electric van to return to its normal five-seat passenger duty after camping trips.

Vantrack plans a September 2026 launch, with complete PV5 LightCamp campers starting at €65,000, including the vehicle.

Campers are typically based on larger vans that provide enough interior space for sleeping accommodations, amenities, and storage. However, Dutch camper specialist Vantrack has somehow managed to fit four beds into a PV5, Kia's new electric van, which has roughly the same footprint as a Toyota RAV4.

How have they managed to sleep four people in such a compact vehicle? Well, two of them sleep inside on a 51-by-75-inch bed, and another pair get a 79-by-51-inch bed in the kit’s rooftop tent (which can be folded up and remain on the roof rack). Access to the upper quarters is via a large skylight, though we don’t see how occupants would climb into bed without doing some gymnastics.

Gallery: Vantrack LightCamp 6 Source: Vantrack

The interior beds consist of inflatable mattresses, which, when deflated, can be stored beneath the sleeping platform rather than occupying half the van as thick folding cushions sometimes do. The platform also doubles as a luggage shelf, freeing up a permanent cargo area underneath.

A compact kitchen slides out from beneath the bed and can be set up beneath the tailgate or carried farther away from the van. It includes a single-burner induction cooktop, a work surface, a sink, and an 11-liter water container with a portable faucet. Vantrack also plans to offer an 18-liter compressor fridge, a sliding cargo tray large enough to fit a standard Euro pallet, and a 195-liter rear storage bin.

Vantrack founder Bart van Riel says most camper conversions of this size still begin with a Volkswagen. He considers the PV5 the first serious electric alternative to the ID. Buzz, pointing to its similar dimensions, useful range, and availability in both passenger and cargo forms. The PV5 is also the brand’s first dedicated electric van, giving conversion companies an entirely new platform to experiment with.

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What do you think?

Vantrack plans to reveal the finished version of its LightCamp in September 2026 and have it on display at the Camper Trade Fair in Utrecht. Complete vehicles will start at €65,000 (including the cost of the vehicle), with the PV5 Passenger Essential (which starts at just under €39,000 with the long-range battery). The company will also convert customer-supplied passenger vans but there are currently no plans to offer the conversion for the PV5 Cargo.

The LightCamp is not trying to squeeze a full motorhome into a small electric van. Its appeal is that the major components can be removed, allowing the PV5 to return to five-seat passenger duty once the trip is over. It doesn’t require any irreversible modifications to the van (except for cutting the roof to install the skylight), which might boost its appeal for some people.

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