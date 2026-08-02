Lucid's New World Record Has Nothing To Do With Charging Speed Or Range

Lucid put a new world record under its belt, but it’s not for fast charging speeds or a long driving range.

This time, the California startup scored a spot in the Guinness World Records book for the Gravity's vehicle-to-load feature.

The electric SUV’s built-in household outlets powered an online DJ session that lasted over eight hours.

Lucid’s EVs are some of the best out there, with impressive charging speeds, driving range, and speed. But it skipped one important feature with its first model, the Air sedan—an omission it fixed with the launch of the Gravity SUV.

That feature is vehicle-to-load, or V2L, which enables owners to export energy from the massive high-voltage battery pack to power tools, appliances, or music equipment. In the Gravity, three regular household outlets scattered throughout the interior can provide a combined 1.8 kilowatts.

And it’s exactly those outlets that scored a new Guinness World Record for the American-made electric SUV. Lucid partnered with Saudi Arabian electronic music duo Dish Dash to organize a DJ session that was powered by a single Lucid Gravity.

A total of 61 DJs did their thing, with each spending eight minutes at the mixing table, for a total of just over eight hours. In the end, Lucid and Dish Dash got the record certificate for “The most people in an online DJ mixing video relay.” It’s something that Gravity owners will probably never do, but it goes to show that having at least one household outlet in an EV can make a world of difference.

What do you think?

We even have a list of all the EVs in the U.S. that offer V2L, and there are plenty of stories out there about electric cars that came to the rescue during and after natural disasters, keeping the lights on in affected areas.

The Ford F-150 Lightning has been a recurrent name in these stories, with the now-discontinued pickup’s Pro Power OnBoard feature delivering up to 9.6 kW through its multiple 120- and 240-volt outlets, which is more than what some houses need on a daily basis.

Gallery: 2026 Lucid Gravity 87 Source: Patrick George

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