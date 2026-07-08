Lucid Motors is discounting inventory vehicles by up to $10,000 this month.

The American startup is also offering additional stackable discounts.

Trade-ins can land owners an additional $3,000, while current Lucid owners can get another $3,000.

Lucid Motors is heavily discounting its inventory vehicles this month, with over $10,000 available in stackable incentives for certain models and buyers. The only caveat is that the deals are limited to the 2026 Gravity and 2026 Air models.

The 2026 Lucid Gravity SUV is the main talking point, with a $10,000 discount right out the gate for buyers who pay with cash. On top of that, the startup is offering an additional $3,000 discount for buyers who already own a Lucid vehicle, plus another $3,000 off for customers who trade in an eligible vehicle. (For some reason, the Ineos Grenadier is the only car that Lucid won’t take in.)

Gallery: 2026 Lucid Gravity Touring 31 Source: Lucid Motors

That $10,000 Lucid Credit is also available when financing a 2026 Gravity Touring or Grand Touring, with a promotional 0% APR for up to 72 months. All this being said, you’ll have to shell out at least $681/month and a $20,000 down payment to get behind the wheel of Lucid’s SUV when financing.

When leasing, the $3,000 loyalty discount and $3,000 trade-in allowance are still up for grabs, but the big $10,000 Lucid Credit is not. As a result, the 2026 Gravity Touring will cost at least $699/month to lease for 24 months with $6,199 due at signing.

The Lucid Air also benefits from similar discounts, though they’re not as enticing as on the Gravity. For starters, the lower-spec 2026 Air Pure and Touring get a $7,500 discount when buying with cash, leaving only the more expensive Grand Touring eligible for a $10,000 cut. The bonkers Air Sapphire isn’t even on the list, but then again, if you’re paying over $200,000 for a new car, discounts are probably not the main selling point.

2026 Lucid Air Photo by: Lucid Motors

Air buyers can also bag a $2,000 discount if they already own another Lucid and want to buy or lease a new sedan. The 2026 Lucid Air Touring also gets 0% APR financing for up to 60 months, plus a $2,500 discount. The 2026 Lucid Air Pure and Grand Touring can be financed with 0.99 APR for up to 60 months, but the additional discounts differ depending on the trim, with the Air getting a $2,500 credit, while the more expensive model can be had with a $5,000 discount.

What do you think?

Customers who prefer leasing will only get a $2,000 discount if they already own another Lucid, but their current vehicle doesn’t have to be traded in.

All in all, Lucid seems keen on emptying its inventory, now that the 2027 models have started rolling off the assembly line. That said, the American EV startup isn’t the only company out there offering serious discounts, with Polestar recently making headlines with its $25,000 price cuts. To stay up to date with all the deals in the EV industry, make sure to check out our dedicated page with the best EV lease and financing deals, which is regularly updated.

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