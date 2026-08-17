Who Needs Leather? Bentley's First EV Will Offer Merino Wool Seats

Sustainability doesn't have to be uncomfortable. Just because something is made from recycled or renewable material, doesn't mean it has to feel cheap or that it can't be luxurious. Bentley isn't the first company to make a stylish, luxurious interior out sustainable materials but, with the upcoming Torcal electric SUV, it is the first to use one of the world's most luxurious materials in a car: Merino wool.

Wool isn't typically used in car cabins because it isn't a particularly durable fabric under constant abrasion. It's great for sweaters, but the constant sitting, rubbing, and touching that automotive interiors go through would wear wool out too quickly. However, wool is an endlessly renewable, natural material that doesn't harm animals in its production. It's also just feels lovely and luxurious. So Bentley decided to figure out how to use it in a car.

Working with Fox Brothers, a Somerset, England-based cloth maker that's been around since the 18th century, Bentley created the first 100% Merino wool automotive fabric. It's also the first wool automotive fabric to be certified by the Responsible Wool Standard (RWS).

Photo by: Bentley

Where exactly will this snazzy new wool be used in the Bentley Torcal? That isn't clear just yet, as the Torcal hasn't been fully revealed. You can see the new wool in some of the teaser photos Bentley released, but only on one of the doors. We'll see if it makes it to the seats.

What do you think?

Another slice of sustainability is the Torcal's wood. It's called Ombre Veneer and it's made from sustainably sourced walnut off-cuts and recycled paper. Up to 1,000 individually selected layers of the stuff are smushed together and then sliced less than one millimeter thick. Paper might not be the sexiest of material choices but it's a Bentley, I'm fully expecting it to be lovely.

If you've ever been inside of a Bentley, you know the company doesn't mess around. So when it comes to creating ethically-sourced, sustainable materials for its most environmentally conscious car, it's no surprise that it invented something entirely new that's never been used in a car before. Let's just hope no Bentley customers are allergic to sheep.

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