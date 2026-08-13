2027 Lucid Gravity GT-S: Meet America’s Most Powerful Three-Row SUV

Lucid has unveiled the new Gravity GT-S, the most powerful and sporty version of the luxury SUV.

The startup claims the Gravity GT-S is America’s most powerful three-row SUV, with over 1,000 hp on tap.

Inspired by the ludicrous Lucid Air Sapphire, the new Gravity GT-S can sprint from 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds.

This is the 2027 Lucid Gravity GT-S. It’s a more powerful and sportier version of the startup’s luxury SUV that will be available exclusively in the United States starting today.

Inspired by the ludicrous tri-motor Lucid Air Sapphire, the new Gravity GT-S (Grand Touring S) retains the dual-motor layout found in the other versions, but the powertrain’s output has been pushed to an impressive 1,070 horsepower, enough to make it America’s most powerful three-row SUV. By comparison, the 2027 Rivian R1S Quad’s four electric motors put down 1,025 hp.

Photo by: Lucid Motors

As a result, the sporty Gravity can accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds, which is half a second slower than the Rivian R1S, but still plenty fast for such a big vehicle. The simple fact that you can get supercar thrills while carrying seven adults in supreme comfort boggles the mind, but that’s how far Lucid—and others like it—have pushed the limits of what’s possible.

Getting back to the Gravity GT-S, it gets Lucid’s Dynamic Handling Package as standard, which includes independent rear-wheel steering and an adaptive three-chamber air suspension that lowers the vehicle at speed. The startup says the tech pack boosts agility, stability, and ride comfort.

Distinctive blue accents set the GT-S apart from the other versions, including blue brake calipers, a blue Lucid Bear logo on the front right fender, blue seatbelts, blue piping across the first and second rows of seats, and blue stitching on the steering wheel, door armrests, and front center armrest.

Photo by: Lucid Motors

"With Lucid Gravity GT-S, we've created a more expressive and exhilarating interpretation of the Gravity SUV," said Derek Jenkins, Chief Creative Officer at Lucid. "It combines extraordinary performance with the comfort, space, and versatility that define Gravity, delivering an exceptional experience for our customers that is uniquely Lucid."

What do you think?

The company didn’t offer details about the charging power and driving range of the Gravity GT-S, but they’re probably similar to the Gravity GT’s, which can accept up to 400 kilowatts and drive up to 450 miles on a full charge.

The 2027 Lucid Gravity GT-S starts at $127,750, which is a whole lot cheaper than the 1,234 hp Air Sapphire and almost on par with the quad-motor Rivian R1S. The Gravity GT-S will debut at the Monterey Car Week in California, where it will share a spot in the Concours Village at Pebble Beach with the Air Sapphire sedan.

Gallery: Lucid Gravity GT-S 25 Source: Lucid Motors

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