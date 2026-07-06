The Polestar 4 Is $25,000 Off. It's A Great Deal On A Car I Love

The Polestar 4 has very, very strong incentives, giving buyers up to $25,000 off. This deal is good until July 31.

At $31,400 (after incentives), this is only marginally more expensive than base-trim versions of the Chevrolet Bolt EV or Nissan Leaf.

Polestar will leave the U.S. market by 2027.

It's a sad day for EV buyers and car enthusiasts in America. Our already somewhat limited selection of EVs that aren't massive SUVs has been chopped down to an even smaller selection. Whether it's the cancellation of Honda’s entire EV project, including its rakish 0 Series Saloon, or the Ford Fiesta-Sized Volvo EX30, it’s not been great for the folks out there in search of an electrified car that isn’t yet another large or mid-sized EV crossover. And, last week, things got even worse when Polestar was banned from selling its cars here starting in 2027, including the somewhat low-slung Polestar 4 crossover coupe.

However, there’s a silver lining here: if you’re in the market for a brand-new EV, the fire-sale pricing of the Polestar 4 makes it probably the best deal on an EV right now. Polestar is offering up to $25,000 off if you bring your own financing, or $18,000 off with Polestar’s 0% financing.

Gallery: 2026 Polestar 4 88 Source: Patrick George

It also has lease deals for as low as $399, with as little as $1,000 down. These are numbers comparable to the Chevrolet Bolt or Nissan Leaf, but the Polestar 4 is a much, much bigger and nicer car. In fact, I would be lying if I hadn’t said I wasn’t personally watching Polestar’s website, wondering if I should make the jump and put one in my driveway. I find the Polestar 4 to be one of the most interesting cars on the road.

The Polestar 4’s lack of a rear window is kind of the elephant in the room. Some love it, others hate it. If you’ve read my original review when the car was launched in Spain, you’ll know that I’m not a huge fan of replacing windows with cameras. Polestar says it’s to give the car a lower roofline without compromising interior room or chassis rigidity. I don’t love it; I think it makes the rear of the car feel a little claustrophobic, and I’m not convinced of the rear-view camera’s ability to portray depth as well as a conventional mirror.

That’s kind of my only real beef with the Polestar 4, though. Underneath, it’s extremely similar to the Zeekr 001, a car I never turn down a chance to drive, because it’s such a well-resolved car. The Polestar 4 has similarly smooth yet agile driving manners. It’s fast (especially the dual-motor 544-horsepower examples), with decent range across the lineup. The interior is nice, and there’s a lot of space in both rows of seats. I drove the Polestar 3 during the same trip, but I found it not to be as nice as the Polestar 4.

The Polestar 4’s $56,400 base price was competitive against cars like the Cadillac Optiq or Genesis GV60, but this limited-time offer takes it down to $31,400 ($32,800 with destination charges). This is only slightly more expensive than a base-trim Chevrolet Bolt or Nissan Leaf. Of course, this is essentially Polestar cutting prices to sell inventory before it can’t anymore, but I think EV buyers in the market would be foolish not to consider the Polestar cars.

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Of course, some may feel a little trepidation with buying a car from a brand that has its days numbered. But remember that Polestars are essentially Volvo products, and most Polestar showrooms are attached to or are close to a Volvo dealership. The Volvo dealerships that have Polestar stores attached are able to service Polestar vehicles. Also, Polestar itself said in its announcement that it was exiting the U.S. market, that “it will continue to support customers, including providing access to its service network,” which is shared in part with Volvo. The warranties and service contracts for these cars will be honored.

What do you think?

So, if you’re looking to get a good deal on a great EV, I’d keep the Polestar 4 definitely at the forefront of your mind.

Contact the author: Kevin.williams@insideevs.com.

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