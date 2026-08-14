The Porsche Taycan’s Days May Be Numbered: Report

Porsche reportedly plans to end Taycan production by 2030, but has neither confirmed nor directly denied the claim.

Taycan deliveries fell 25% in the first half of 2026, continuing a decline that began after the 2023 peak.

Around 180,000 Taycans have likely been built, making Porsche’s first production EV a success despite its uncertain future.

The Porsche Taycan arrived in 2019 as the brand’s first EV and quickly became one of the most convincing electric performance four-doors, regardless of power source. But after seven years of declining sales and increasing uncertainty in Porsche’s EV strategy, its days may now be numbered.

Porsche reportedly plans to phase out Taycan production by 2030, according to a new report from German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche citing unnamed sources inside the automaker. The decision would end the Taycan’s production run roughly a decade after it reached customers.

The report claims Porsche considered moving Taycan production from its main Stuttgart plant to Leipzig. Another option apparently involved ending production sooner, but Porsche reportedly settled on gradually phasing out the model by the end of the decade and keeping production it in Stuttgart.

Reuters reached out to Porsche, but a spokesperson declined to comment on the matter, pointing instead to a July interview in which CEO Michael Leiters said there were “no plans to discontinue the Taycan in the short term.” This is pretty vague, though, and doesn’t contradict the new report; it’s a classic case of an automaker neither confirming nor denying a rumor.

What remains unclear is whether Porsche plans to replace the current Taycan or retire the nameplate altogether when production ends. Autocar said in March that Porsche was reportedly considering merging the Taycan and Panamera into a single four-door model, available with combustion, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains.

An older report from Autocar, published in 2022, suggested the Taycan was getting a second generation, as well as that the larger Panamera would also go electric. In 2024, Taycan model boss Kevin Giek revealed the two cars could coexist and confirmed that the Taycan successor would not use the Macan EV’s PPE platform.

2025 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo Photo by: Chris Perkins / Motor1

At the time, Porsche confirmed that it wanted to keep the Taycan going “as an innovator” and Giek explained that “We have a high interest to keep it as a long-lasting car line, like the 911—like we do with all our car lines.” He added that “When we decide to have a new model line, we don’t think about only having it for three or four years.”

Porsche’s stance on the Taycan appears to have changed in the meantime, even if it was recently updated. The 2027 model, which starts at $111,900, introduced E-Shift, an optional system that simulates a combustion engine, complete with virtual gear changes that feel like real shifts and a digital tachometer.

However, the Taycan’s exceptional driving dynamics and recent technical improvements haven’t stopped demand from falling. Porsche delivered 16,339 Taycans in 2025, down 22% from 2024. In the first half of 2026, it sold just 6,219 examples globally, about 25% fewer than in the same period last year.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

The decline seems even more pronounced in the United States, where Porsche only sold 1,079 Taycans in the first half of 2026, down from 2,083 in H1 2025. Second-quarter deliveries alone fell from 1,064 to just 472 cars. Slow sales are likely what prompted Porsche to stop selling the Taycan Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo in the U.S. market earlier this year.

Porsche once expected EVs to account for 80% of its global sales by 2030, later conceding that reaching that target would depend on whether buyers actually wanted them. It has since begun reassessing where gas engines and plug-in hybrids still make sense—a clear acknowledgment that the switch to electric isn’t happening nearly as quickly as it assumed a few years ago.

What do you think?

But even with dwindling sales, the Taycan remains a success story. In February 2024, Porsche said it had built almost 150,000 units, so the figure has probably risen closer to 180,000 units in 2026. That’s still a lot of $100,00+ luxury electric four-doors that found buyers, especially from a brand taking its first serious shot at an EV.

When it arrived, it proved that a large, heavy EV could still feel unmistakably like a Porsche, while its bespoke 800-volt platform helped set a new charging and performance benchmark. It remains one of the best-driving electric cars on the market. When I finally drove one a few weeks ago for the first time, I was blown away by how good it felt to drive and how little I missed the howl of a flat-six behind me while threading it around my favorite mountain road.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy