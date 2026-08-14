This Is The World's Largest Electric Aircraft—And Its First Flight Cost Just $5

The world’s largest all-electric aircraft took to the skies for the first time in the U.S.

Heart Aerospace’s X1 demonstrator made its maiden voyage in upstate New York as part of a test mission.

Weighing more than 25,000 lbs at takeoff, the X1 needed just $5 worth of electricity to fly for almost half an hour.

An American startup made history earlier this week, as its experimental plane took off for the first time. Heart Aerospace’s X1 is the world’s largest all-electric aircraft to take to the skies, with the first test flight happening on August 12 at Plattsburgh International Airport in upstate New York.

Spanning 106 feet, measuring 76 feet nose to tail, and weighing over 25,000 pounds at takeoff, the battery-powered aircraft flew for a total of 27 minutes during its maiden voyage, climbing up to 1,100 feet. During this initial test flight, the plane’s electric powertrain delivered over one megawatt of power, but the electricity bill for the whole thing was just $5, according to the startup.

That’s a big deal for air transport companies that are looking to cut fuel costs, and it’s the main selling point for Heart Aerospace’s offerings. The California manufacturer’s end goal is to sell a hybrid aircraft dubbed the ES-30 that promises to cut operating costs for regional airlines by over 40%.

The upcoming hybrid-electric prop aircraft will carry 30 passengers and their luggage on distances as long as 500 miles with a full tank and a full battery. On electricity alone, Heart Aerospace claims the ES-30 will be able to deliver 125 miles, with a 30-minute charge needed to replenish the batteries.

The hybrid plane’s type certification is targeted for 2031, but until that happens, the X1 electric aircraft will be used to validate key technologies, aerodynamics, and flight performance. Its first test flight was conducted under an FAA Special Airworthiness Certificate in the Experimental Category (SAE-EC), with a test profile that included taxi, takeoff, climb, maneuvering, and landing.

Gallery: Heart Aerospace X1 First Test Flight 20 Source: Heart Aerospace

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“With the first flight of X1, Heart Aerospace has demonstrated electric flight at the scale of a commercial airliner,” said Anders Forslund, Founder and CEO of Heart Aerospace. “Electric commercial aircraft have the potential to fundamentally reshape airline economics and, ultimately, lower the cost of air travel for passengers. This is at the heart of our vision for abundant air travel, with electrification enabling more affordable, frequent, and cleaner air service to and from airports closer to home.”

Heart claims it’s already developing the first pre-production ES-30 hybrid aircraft at its pilot manufacturing plant in Los Angeles, with flight testing scheduled for 2028. United Airlines, Air Canada, and JSX have already voiced their interest in the hybrid-electric plane, with $9.4 billion in customer commitments.

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