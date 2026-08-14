The 2027 Karma Gyesera Is $35,000 Cheaper Than The Revero It Replaces

Karma Automotive’s new extended-range four-door grand tourer is officially going on sale.

The 2027 Karma Gyesera Grand Coupe replaces the discontinued Revero.

It’s powered by a 28 kWh battery and a single rear electric motor, but there’s also a gas engine under the hood, which acts as a generator.

Karma Automotive, the California startup that picked up the pieces after Fisker’s first bankruptcy, is now selling a new extended-range four-door grand tourer. The 2027 Karma Gyesera Grand Coupe will land at dealerships in December with a starting price of $139,995—that’s $35,000 less than the Revero it replaces.

Karma claims the new Gyesera is its next-generation hybrid EREV, which uses a high-strength aluminum space frame and plenty of carbon fiber-reinforced composites throughout the exterior. That’s slightly different from the now-discontinued Revero, which had composite and aluminum body panels bolted on top of a similar space frame chassis. All of this being said, the original Fisker Karma’s legacy can still be spotted in the Gyesera’s original design, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as Henrik Fisker’s first foray into the car manufacturing industry gave the world a rather attractive car.

Photo by: Karma Automotive

The low-volume Gyesera Grand Coupe has seating for four and is powered by the latest iteration of Karma Automotive’s extended-range powertrain, dubbed HRL15665. There’s a rear electric motor making 566 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, a 28.1-kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery, and a gas engine up front, which only acts as a generator for the battery.

With a full battery and a full tank of gas, Karma’s new four-seater has a combined range of up to 360 miles, with 80 of those miles delivered by the battery alone. The automaker claims a zero-to-60 miles per hour sprint in just under 3.7 seconds. By comparison, the Revero, which had 536 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque, could hit 60 mph in roughly 4.5 seconds.

The Gyesera’s interior features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch central touchscreen. The steering wheel has haptic multitouch buttons, and a pair of paddle shifters control the drive modes. Karma claims its new EREV can receive over-the-air software updates to keep it fresh over time.

To celebrate the model’s launch, Karma Automotive is bringing a Gyesera Grand Coupe with a special livery at this year’s Monterey Car Week in California. The show car features an Electrum Gold exterior color and “PB75” stripes in Stellar Red on the hood and lower front doors, as an homage to the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. A set of 22-inch wheels and a red-and-black interior complete the setup.

Gallery: Karma Gyesera EREV 10 Source: Karma Automotive

What do you think?

Besides the 2027 Gyesera Grand Coupe, Karma Automotive is working on two other models. The 2028 Amaris GT is the company’s first two-door grand tourer, and it’s expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2027, powered by a more potent version of the company’s hybrid EREV system.

Then, there’s the 2029 Kaveya Super Coupe, a 1,000-hp EV that’s slated to get Factorial’s solid-state battery technology. Karma said the Kaveya will be priced from $400,000, with a debut scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.

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