The GMC Hummer EV pickup made a name for itself by being one of the biggest, heaviest, most powerful, and over-the-top electric vehicles in the world. At the same time, Oregon-based EarthCruiser is known for making some of the toughest overlanders in the industry.

So getting EarthCruiser to do a GMC Hummer EV overland build was somewhat of a no-brainer, which is exactly what happened last year when General Motors reached out to the outfitter to make its battery-powered behemoth a go-anywhere, sleep-anywhere machine. And now’s your chance to own that machine because it’s up for auction right now on Bring a Trailer.

Get Fully Charged Got cash? The GMC Hummer EV pickup Edition 1 had a base price of about $108,000 when it went on sale two years ago. Now, what is very likely the only GMC Hummer EV with an EarthCruiser camper on top of it is for sale on Bring a Trailer. It's the same car that made appearances at the 2023 Overland Expo and the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, so how much money would you be willing to spend on this rather special EV?

This exact car was displayed at the 2023 Overland Expo Mountain West and the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, and features a carbon fiber camper with a 605-kilowatt solar array on top, as well as a 6-kilowatt-hour auxiliary battery.

It has a sleeping zone that can accommodate two people, a kitchenette with a refrigerator, a freezer, a sink, and a 1,400-watt induction stovetop. The rig also comes with a 13.5-gallon fresh water tank, a 7-gallon gray water system, plus interior and exterior showers. To control all the features of the camper, EarthCruiser fitted a 7-inch CZone touchscreen control system in the camper, while the standard wheels were swapped for a set of 18-inch beadlock-capable wheels dressed in BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain tires.

As for the car itself, it’s a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 that was repainted gray by EarthCruiser. It has 8,000 miles on the odometer, so it’s pretty much brand new. It’s also fitted with just about every imaginable extra, considering it’s the Edition 1 top-of-the-line model: three electric motors, four-wheel steering, underbody cameras, virtual locking differentials, heated and cooled front and rear seats trimmed in leather, a Bose sound system, and more.

Currently, the highest bid is $100,000 out of the seven submitted, and the bidding closes on Friday. There’s no mention of a reserve, but seeing how a standard GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 retailed for over $100,000 on its own, this rig could be closer to a value of around $200,000. We’ll see if it actually gets there.