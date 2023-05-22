YouTuber Tedward recently released a video demonstrating the real-world capabilities of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1. He took the 1,000-horsepower beast for a spin in a parking lot, along some back roads, and also on the highway in an attempt to answer an important question: Can such a large pickup be a daily driver?

Before exploring Tedward’s key findings, there are some astonishing facts to remember. The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a 9,063-pound (4,110 kg) behemoth, whose battery alone weighs 2,923 pounds (1,325 kg), as per General Motors’ EPA filings from February 2022. It has three electric motors, one up front and two at the rear.

Thanks to 212.7 kilowatt-hours of usable battery capacity, it has an EPA-estimated range of 329 miles. The newly introduced 3X variant has a slightly longer 355-mile GM-estimated range. The Edition 1’s starting MSRP is a shade over $110,000. By all accounts, it screams excess.

In his video, Tedward showcased the truck’s maneuverability in an empty parking lot. He claims that the Hummer EV, thanks to its rear-axle-steering, was easier to maneuver than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and his Honda Civic Type R. The Hummer EV seemed to have a shorter than expected turning radius, something customers living in congested cities might appreciate.

Tedward then highlighted how the Hummer EV effortlessly gets going. The pickup accelerated from a traffic light and then zoomed past a truck – with 1,100 pound-feet of torque, overtaking appeared absurdly easy. Next, on an empty back road, he engaged the Watts To Freedom mode – launch control in GMC’s terms – to showcase how such a big and heavy truck can launch at a supercar-like pace.

In terms of criticisms, Tedward said plenty of road noise entered the cabin. He also added that the cabin’s fit and finish fell short in certain areas. “The buttons don’t exactly give you what you want,” he said before pointing to lines on the retractable glass roof panels which were not “exactly straight.”

Tedward also added that you need to be “hyper-aware” of its dimensions, especially going around corners. The Edition 1 comes standard with 35-inch mud-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch wheels for off-roading capability. In his video, the tires made mild screeching noises going around a corner. He cautioned against overenthusiasm in such instances.

Overall, he appreciated how unique the Hummer EV is, and his conversational tone and easy-to-understand delivery helps you get an idea of what living with a Hummer EV might be like. He has covered many more aspects of the pickup, including design, convenience, practicality, efficiency, and how it compares to other pickups he’s driven.

Watch his video above, and tell us what you think of the Hummer EV in the comments. Is it overkill? Or do its pros outweigh the cons?