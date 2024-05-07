Just when we thought all the Cybertruck-inspired frenzy was over, California-based Living Vehicle is here to prove us wrong.

After the Tesla-branded CyberBeer, Cyberwhistle, Cyberquad and Cybertent (previously known as the Basecamp tent), it’s time for the CyberTrailer to shine under the spotlight. Only this time, it’s not a Tesla product.

Get Fully Charged Cyber everything The popularity of the Tesla Cybertruck prompted the launch of several Cybertruck-inspired products. The Cyberwhistle, Cyberquad and Cyberbeer were of Tesla's own making, and now it's time for a third party to join in on the action with the CyberTrailer off-grid camper.

As its name suggests, it’s a trailer that somewhat resembles the shape of the controversial Cybertruck pickup. Made by California-based luxury camper specialist Living Vehicle, the CyberTrailer isn’t quite ready for prime time, with the company behind it claiming deliveries will start next year, but it does promise a completely off-grid camping experience.

While there are no interior photos of the angular camper trailer yet, we can expect above-average amenities, considering Living Vehicle made a name for itself after building ultra-luxury campers that offer things like a water generation system, fold-down patios and top-spec solar panel arrays.

However, while the company’s past models could be configured in such a way that the bill exceeded $600,000, the upcoming CyberTrailer is much more affordable. However, with a starting price of $175,000, we wouldn’t necessarily call it cheap.

According to the Californian builder’s website, the Cybertruck-inspired camper will be entirely solar-powered. It will feature “unlimited water from air creation and recycling,” eliminating the need for utility connections and even RV parks.

A folding patio and gear-hauler ramp will also be included, although we don’t know if they will come as standard or as part of an optional package that costs extra, and an Apple iPad tablet will be the gateway to control most if not all, of the camper trailer’s features.

Besides the Tesla Cybertruck, the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T and R1S will also be capable of towing the CyberTrailer, according to the company, but a weight rating doesn’t exist yet. For context, the F-150 Lightning can tow up to 10,000 pounds, while the R1T and Cybertruck can haul up to 11,000 lbs each.

As with other off-grid campers made by Living Vehicle, the CyberTrailer will also be able to export power from its integrated battery to recharge the EV that’s towing it, although–again–we don’t know specifics. Last year’s HD and LT campers had batteries that could store up to 72 kilowatt-hours of energy and provide Level 1 EV charging. They could also run a mini-split HVAC system.

Living Vehicle is currently taking pre-orders which require a $100 deposit that's fully refundable if you change your mind. The company says that 50% of the production is already sold out, but it didn't mention how many units it plans on making.

We’ll know more about the Cybertruck-inspired CyberTrailer as it gets closer to production. In the meantime, let us know in the comments if this sort of thing tickles your fancy.