Tesla’s Cybertruck-like Cyberquad ATV for kids can now be officially ordered and shipped in Europe, after the Austin-based EV maker updated its website, adding the electric leisure four-wheeler to its online shop.

The availability of the blacked-out quad on the Old Continent follows in the footsteps of its Chinese release in July and about one year after it was effectively banned in the United States after the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found “violations of federal safety standards for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and risk of injury.”

The Europe-bound kids-oriented quad is similar to the one sold in China, featuring the same 350-watt rear motor and 188-watt-hour lithium-ion battery. However, there are some differences between the two, starting with the maximum admissible weight of 68 kilograms (132 pounds), which is 18 kg (39.6 lbs) higher than the Chinese market unit.

Gallery: Tesla Cyberquad ATV For Kids (European Version)

3 Photos

The maximum speed of 13 kilometers per hour (8 mph) is lower than what the Chinese version of the ATV offers, which is capable of going up to 16 kph (10 mph). The driving range of the European version is estimated to be 19 km (11.8 miles), whereas the Chinese variant can go only 13 km (8 miles) on a full charge, according to Tesla’s website.

There are also two configurable speed settings – 6 kph (3.7 mph) and 13 kph (8 mph) – and the so-called electric toy car can go in reverse at speeds of up to 6 kph.

Tesla says the ATV has a full steel frame, cushioned seat, and rear suspension, as well as rear disk braking and LED light bars front and rear, similar to the adult-oriented quad that made a surprise appearance during the Cybertruck’s original reveal in 2019 but never made it into production.

In Europe, the Cyberquad for Kids costs € 1,990, which is roughly equivalent to $2,100, with shipping expected to take about two to four weeks. That’s similar to what the US version used to cost, which was going for $1,900 before it got recalled in October of last year.

Then, the CPSC said the electric four-wheeler failed to comply with the federal mandatory safety requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure, as well as lacking an approved ATV action plan.