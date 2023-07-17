Tesla has once again started selling its all-electric Cyberquad for Kids ATV, but this time it’s the Chinese market that gets to buy and ride the blacked-out, Cybertruck-inspired four-wheeler.

In the United States, the Austin-based EV brand started selling a $1,900 version of the quad in December 2021 through Radio Flyer, and it quickly sold out as fans jumped on the opportunity to own one of the most affordable Tesla-branded EVs ever made.

However, not one year later, the Cyberquad for Kids was banned States-side after the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) discovered “violations of federal safety standards for All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) and risk of injury” and instructed customers to return the vehicles and ask for a refund.

external_image
Tesla Cyberquad for Kids (China)

Now, though, the kid-oriented electric quad is back on sale, albeit in what appears to be a different variant. The US version was advertised for children over the age of 8 and with the ability to go as fast as 10 miles per hour (16 kilometers per hour), while the lithium-ion battery could offer up to 15 miles (24 km) of range.

According to Tesla China’s website, the new version is intended for kids aged between 8 and 12, has a maximum load of 110 pounds (50 kilograms), and can cruise for up to 8 miles (13 km) on a full charge. Moreover, it has two settings that can enable a top speed of either 2.5 mph (4 kph) or 5 mph (8 kph).

It’s priced at 11,990 Yuan, or roughly $1,700, making it a bit cheaper than the $1,900 version previously sold in America.

Here’s the official product description (translated from Chinese):

“Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design language, this toy vehicle features Tesla's signature LED headlights and taillights, a sturdy steel frame and rubber pneumatic tires, plus a padded seat for added riding.

Powered by lithium-ion batteries, the Cyberquad toy car has an excellent performance in terms of battery life and charging speed, with a cruising range of up to 13 km and a top speed of 8 kph, suitable for children aged 8-12.”

The spec sheet mentions the ATV has a 24-volt 350-kilowatt electric motor, while the battery is a 21.6V, 188-watt-hour unit.

Source: Tesla China

