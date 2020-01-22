Roadster Salon specializes in restoring and enhancing the classic Fiat 124, but with the Spider America EV, it went further and installed an all-electric driveline into the classic Italian drop-top. It’s not cheap, but it has a lot going for it and for the right kind of buyer, it will seem justified considering what you’re getting.

So what are you getting for the $139,995 asking price? Well, a fully-restored Fiat 124 that has a strengthened shell, better suspension and more powerful brakes, as well as dual electric motor setup (courtesy of Electric GT) that delivers almost 200 horsepower and 200 pound-feet (271 Nm) of torque. Unlike most EVs you can buy right now, though, this one comes with a manual five-speed transmission that makes it stand out.

For those buyers who don’t want to row their own, though, the Spider America EV has town and highway modes; these make it behave like a regular automatic.

Performance is pretty good (a lot better than that of the original), with a claimed naught to sixty time of around six seconds and a top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h). Regarding its range, Roadster Salon doesn’t put out the exact number; all it says is the Spider America has a longer range than that of the Fiat 500e, a model rated at just 87 miles (140 km).

Gallery: Roadster Salon Spider America EV

13 Photos

The company also offers a cheaper Junior version of the same car. It has a single electric motor is therefore less powerful. Its claimed sprint time is around the 7 seconds mark, but other than that it promises to offer the same package as the more expensive option, including the well-appointed, leather clad interior; the Junior has a starting price of $89,995.

Final specs have not yet been announced, and they don’t plan on making too many of these. The press release put out by Roadster Salon says they will only build 20 examples, although it’s not clear if this includes both versions.