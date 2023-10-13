Tesla has entered the American alcoholic beverage market with a new pack that includes a pair of the so-called CyberBeer and a pair of custom steins carrying the CyberStein name.

This isn’t the first time the Elon Musk-led electric car maker has sold a branded beer in its online shop, but it is the first time it’s doing it in the United States. Back in March, Tesla launched the so-called GigaBier limited edition pilsner in Europe, which was sold in a box containing three rather stylish, 11-ounce (330-milliliter) Cybertruck-inspired bottles, at a cost of around $97 (89 Euros) per pack.

Now, US-based customers can order a CyberBeer plus CyberStein limited edition set on Tesla’s website that includes two 11.2-ounce bottles and two steins for $150. The beer, which is brewed and bottled in California by Buzzrock Brewing Co. and is rated at 7 percent ABV, is a Helles Lager with European Noble Hops Saaz and Hallertau Mittlefruh, the company writes on its online shop.

Gallery: Tesla CyberBeer and CyberStein Limited Edition Set

5 Photos

The bottles are dressed in a gloss black sleeve with a CyberBeer watermark that – Tesla says – looks better when chilled, while the two matter black ceramic beer steins were glazed and fired to mirror the form of the upcoming Cybertruck pickup, and finished with a gloss interior and Tesla logo.

“Cheers, sip, repeat,” reads the product’s description. “The Tesla CyberBeer and CyberStein Limited Edition Set celebrates the angular exoskeleton of Cybertruck.”

Orders for the beer and stein combo will start shipping in late October, when the highly anticipated and long-delayed Cybertruck EV might finally start getting into the hands of the estimated two million reservation holders. Or it might not, we don’t know.

What we do know is that at least two “manufacturing confirmation” units of the electric truck were spotted in the parking lot of the Texas Gigafactory, hinting that the next batch of pickups to come out of the assembly line might be the final, delivery-spec vehicles.

Unveiled as a concept in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck will feature adaptive air suspension, rear-wheel steering, interior ambient lighting, and all-wheel drive, among other things.