Tesla has officially launched GigaBier, a pilsner that is “brewed by cyborgs, made by humans,” as the EV maker’s official tweet says.

The limited-edition beer is made in Germany and comes in a box containing three rather stylish, 11-ounce (330-milliliter) Cybertruck-inspired bottles, at a cost of around $97 (89 Euros) per pack, so it’s not exactly affordable.

Tesla’s GigaBier is rated at 5 percent ABV and is made with water, malted barley, yeast, and “Cyberhops.” As of today, it can be ordered in some European countries, but you can only select one pack per order and if you want it delivered to the United States, you’re out of luck because it’s not available in this part of the world.

Here’s how the company describes the alcoholic beverage on its official website:

“Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the form of Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of German Reinheitsgebot beermaking. Enjoy this limited edition pilsner-style beer brewed in Berlin with our exclusive strain of Cyberhops and notes of citrus, bergamot, and sweet fruit. Each bottle features a seamless gloss black sleeve with a glow-in-the-dark Giga watermark. Prost!”

The EV maker’s beer was teased by Elon Musk himself in late 2021 during the Giga Fest event at the Berlin Gigafactory when Tesla’s CEO also said they would build a train station and have graffiti murals throughout the facility.

A few years ago, the Fremont-based marque launched a limited edition tequila which was sold in two batches and both were gone in less than an hour.

The American electric car brand isn’t the only one dipping its toes into the world of food and beverages. Volkswagen has been making its own currywurst at the Wolfsburg factory since 1973 and in recent years, the German manufacturer has sold more sausages than cars. The meat-based product even has its official part number.

