The Tesla Semi is a mammoth vehicle with a huge panoramic windshield for incredible visibility. The tall, tinted glass wraps all the way around the cabin with few obvious seams. However, there's only a single windshield wiper, so people may wonder whether it's going to be enough.

With all the talk about the Tesla Cybertruck's windshield wiper, it makes sense that someone would capture footage of the Tesla Semi traveling in the rain. Like the Cybertruck, it would seem the Semi would need either an obnoxiously massive wiper or multiple blades. However, the production Tesla Semi only has the "mono wiper," as it seems may also be the case with the production Cybertruck, though we'll have to wait and see.

While one might assume the Tesla Semi's single-wiper system could stand to improve, that doesn't appear to be the case based on recent driving footage shared in the r/TeslaMotors subreddit. Moreover, though there have been various comments from reported drivers of the Semi, we've not heard any news of a driver stating the windshield wiper is faulty or useless.

As you can see in the video below, a Frito-Lay Tesla Semi is out driving in the rain, and, as expected, its wiper is in action.

To be fair, the video is short, it's not easy to get a sense of how heavy the rain is falling, and, of course, we don't get the much-needed view from the inside of the cabin looking out. However, with that said, the person taking the video is able to get a nice clear shot from quite close, and you can see that the wiper clears a tall and wide area of the windshield.

Now that we've seen the Tesla Semi's wiper working in the rain, we need to see it handling ice and snow. It would also be fantastic to get some video footage from the driver's perspective, too.

Teslarati notes that mono wipers aren't that common, though Tesla has chosen to use one for its Semi, and perhaps its upcoming Cybertruck. CEO Elon Musk has made it clear that coming up with a windshield wiper solution for the upcoming electric pickup truck has certainly been a challenge, especially as it's important that it not only performs well in various weather conditions, but also looks decent.

One would think Tesla could use some variation of the Tesla Semi's wiper system for the Cybertruck as well. It doesn't look hideous, and it appears to function better than some folks may have expected.

What do you think? Will the Cybertruck have a single wiper blade? Will it follow suit with the Tesla Semi's wiper? Leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.