Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has responded to a few comments posted after a new video surfaced with a Tesla Cybertruck prototype seen in the daylight.

The side mirrors (the concept did not have any) and the huge single-blade windshield wiper raised many questions.

According to Elon Musk, the windshield wiper is not a production solution. He would like something different - "Deployable wiper that stows in the front trunk," but it's difficult. Only time will tell what will be implemented.

"That is not the production wiper" "The wiper is what troubles me most. No easy solution. Deployable wiper that stows in front trunk would be ideal, but complex."

Tesla Cybertruck (source: Chile Al100)

In the case of side mirrors - they are required by law in the U.S. (Europe already allows the use of cameras and displays), which means that they must stay in this form or something similar.

However, since owners are allowed to modify their vehicles, the side mirrors will probably be removable. As we understand, Tesla will make them easily removable so the owner could use cameras/displays instead.

"Manufacturers have to ship cars with side mirrors by law, but owners are allowed to modify their cars."

Tesla Cybertruck (source: Chile Al100) Tesla Cybertruck (source: Chile Al100)

Elon Musk adds that the Tesla Cybertruck will be available in any color, as long as it's "nothing."

It most likely means that only the standard stainless steel color will be available. Those who want something different can wrap the car.

Tesla will not offer a wrapping option - at least "not at first."

Observers noted also that the new prototype has a curved windshield and a yoke (but the yoke was present also in the concept).

