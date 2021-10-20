Tesla held an event called Giga Fest just over a week ago in Germany, on the site where it is currently building its Berlin Gigafactory, and of the many announcements made on that day (October 9), Elon Musk also confirmed the company was going to make a beer. They even showed the futuristic looking bottle on screen and they also revealed its name.

Musk said at the venue that

We’re going to build a train station that’s right on the property. And then we’re going to have graffiti murals all throughout the factory, on the outside and everything. So I think that’s going to be pretty cool. We’ve got some of them already. And we’re even going to have a beer.

It was going to be called Giga Bier (the German version of spelling for Giga Beer) and now it we have confirmation that it was not a joke. Tesla applied for trademark rights on both versions: Giga Beer and Giga Bier, according the United States Patent And Trademark Office (USPTO).

The trademark application wasn’t filed by Tesla, but a company called Starbase Brewing LLC, a small craft beer company based in Texas whose site says that even though it is based on Earth, the company is brewing beer for Mars.

We’re a Texas-based craft microbrewery aiming to be the first brewery on another planet. Our goals are to brew delicious beer, promote science and sustainability and develop new brewing techniques optimized for humanity’s future in space.

This all points to Elon Musk having some hand in the company’s creation, although the official site doesn't mention his name and says it was