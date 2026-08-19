The first-generation Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro EVs are known for their failing drive units.

Now, a German company is offering a cheaper alternative to the replacements offered by dealers.

The same company makes plug-and-play replacements for the first-generation Tesla Model S.

Electric cars are a lot simpler than combustion vehicles, but even simple things can break. And when they do, the bills can be quite high, especially if we’re talking about affordable cars

These first-generation Hyundai Kona and Kia Niro crossovers were some of the most affordable EVs in the United States when they were new, and you could get a good used one for roughly $15,000. They can’t touch today’s EVs in terms of speed, range, or charging performance, but back in the day, they were some of the best out there.

2020 Hyundai Kona Electric

But both suffer from the same problem. One of the reduction gearbox bearings on the front drive unit is known to fail, leading to what enthusiasts and owners have dubbed the “wheel of fortune” ticking. Replacing the transmission at the dealer can cost anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000, which is a third of the car’s entire value.

Now, though, a German company claims it can help owners save up to 30% while also getting replacement parts that are as good as new.

SEG Automotive, known for making starters and alternators, is now also remanufacturing drive units for electric cars. The company started with the Large Drive Unit (LDU) fitted to the first-generation Tesla Model S, and then added the Renault Zoe to its portfolio. From the end of this year, SEG will also offer remanufactured drive units for the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Niro EV under its Redrive brand.

SEG Automotive remanufactured Tesla Model S Large Drive Unit Photo by: SEG Automotive

The German company said it’s refurbishing everything, including the electric motor, transmission, and inverter. New bearings and seals are installed, and known vulnerabilities are addressed. In the case of the Tesla LDU, which is known to leak coolant, SEG installs a coolant delete to keep old drive units on the road for longer.

What do you think?

For the first-gen Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona EV, the Redrive units will be available for both the 134- and 201-horsepower versions. To get a remanufactured SEG drive unit, owners should get in touch with an authorized repair shop, which can send the faulty unit to SEG to get it refurbished.

The newly introduced Kia Niro and Hyundai Kona remanufactured drive units will be unveiled next month at the Automechanika show in Frankfurt, which runs from 8 to 12 September.

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