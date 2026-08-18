Tesla’s New Three-Row EV Is The Longest-Range Model Y Tested By Edmunds

The 2027 Tesla Model Y L was put to the test by Edmunds.

Despite being heavier and more powerful than a dual-motor Model Y, the new three-row EV drove farther.

It also beat Tesla’s range estimate by 10% on Edmunds’ test cycle.

Tesla’s newest car in the United States, the 2027 Model Y L, not only promises more seats than the regular Model Y, but it can also deliver more range than what’s written on the box. The three-row EV debuted in the U.S. last month with a Tesla-estimated driving range of up to 325 miles, but Edmunds tested the car and found that it can drive farther.

During the publication’s range test, the 2027 Tesla Model Y L drove for 358 miles, 10% over the official estimate and more than any other Tesla Model Y tested by Edmunds. It’s worth noting, however, that the rear-wheel-drive Model Y Premium has yet to go through the publication’s testing, but when that happens, the Model Y L will likely be dethroned.

Tesla Model Y L Photo by: Tesla

Tesla’s new three-row EV debuted in China last year and is currently the most expensive Model Y version in the U.S., selling for $63,630, which is $4,000 more than the sporty Model Y Performance and a whopping $16,000 more than the Model Y Premium.

For the extra cash, buyers get a larger vehicle that offers a relatively useful third row of seats. Tesla has also made other small improvements to the Model Y L, but they all add up and lead to better-than-expected efficiency. The automaker says the glass roof lets in 30% less solar energy than before, which allows the cabin to cool quicker and stay cool for longer. The coefficient of drag is 0.216, lower than the regular Model Y, thanks to some body changes, a rear spoiler, and tires that fit better on the wheel, as reported by Edmunds.

The battery pack is also about 4% larger than on the regular Model Y, with roughly 83 kilowatt-hours of energy available. The longer wheelbase allowed Tesla to fit longer battery modules, which accommodate more cells.

What do you think?

During Edmunds’ range test, which uses 60% city streets and 40% highways with an average speed of 40 miles per hour, the 2027 Model Y L averaged 25.1 kilowatt-hours/100 miles. That’s better than both the Model Y Performance and the now-discontinued Model Y Long Range AWD, which used 30.8 kWh/100 mi and 26.8 kWh/100 mi, respectively. Still, the lighter and more affordable base-spec Model Y fared even better, with 22.8 kWh/100 mi during Edmunds’ test.

This is all good news for Tesla’s new six-seat crossover. Whether or not buyers will actually spend over $60,000 on it is another story.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy