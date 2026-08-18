This 100-Year-Old EV Came With More Range Than The First Nissan Leaf

I'm not trying to pick on the O.G. Nissan Leaf. It was a groundbreaking car that brought electrification to the masses before anything else. But it wasn't exactly a long-range EV. In fact, it offered a similar range to this nearly 100-year-old EV. According to Mecum Auctions, this 1918 Detroit Electric Model 75B, that went up for auction during Monterey Car Week, had an original range of 80 miles. There are Mk7 VW e-Golfs that'd be happy with that range. It does come with a caveat, though: the Detroit Electric had a top speed of just 20 mph, so you can assume that it wasn't exactly tested on the EPA range cycle.

Built by the Anderson Electric Car Company, the Detroit Electric had 42 separate lead-acid batteries, 21 at the front and 21 at the rear. They powered a single 4.28-horsepower electric motor mounted under the floor that sent power to a rear differential. This specific example is a bit different, though, because it's been fitted with modern batteries. There's no word on what its range is with the newer batteries, but I'd imagine it's quite a bit more.

Photo by: Mecum Auctions

It's pretty odd inside, though. There's seating for four, with a bench seat on one side and two individual seats across from it. However, it looks like the driver sits on the left side of the bench, with a steering tiller, two pedals in front of them, and one at the base of their seat, as if it's operated by the driver's heel. It also looks like someone can sit directly in the driver's line of sight, which probably isn't the best. It looks cozy, though, with cushy fabric seats, curtains for the rear windows, and a big greenhouse with lots of tall glass.

Photo by: Mecum Auctions

What do you think?

Sure, it can only do 20 mph, which is too slow for even most low-speed vehicle rules in the United States, but I bet it's a blast to drive. Instant electric torque in something that old must be fun, even if it tops out quickly. It also looks spectacularly vintage. The black and burgundy two-tone color scheme looks lovely and those old school wire wheels are fantastically old-school. There are some modern bicycles with wider wheels and tires than this thing has. It's just such a cool vibe.

Photo by: Mecum Auctions

This thing must have been mind-blowing back in its day. Smooth, quiet motoring without the smells of pre-catalytic converter engines, and no difficult cranking? Now, it's probably the easiest classic car to drive from that era for all of those same reasons. Although, it might be wise for its next owner to swap out its motor for one that can give it a top speed of at least residential speeds.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Insideevs.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The InsideEVs team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy