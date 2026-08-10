The lovable Volkswagen ID. Buzz gets an adventure makeover.

Germany's Seikel has developed a custom kit for the electric minivan.

With extra ground clearance, beefier wheels, and more underbody protection, the EV is better suited for unpaved roads.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is one of those cars that just attracts attention. It’s the modern embodiment of the classic VW van, with lovable looks and a big nostalgia kick. And now, thanks to a custom-made kit from a German company, the ID. Buzz can also be the car you take on forest roads without worrying about damaging something.

Seikel, a small company that specializes in custom-made adventure-oriented parts for Volkswagen and Ford vehicles, has come up with a bundle that’s aimed squarely at ID. Buzz owners who would like to take their van off the beaten path but haven’t dared to because of the relatively low ground clearance and lack of underbody protection.

The recipe is simple: new KW dampers, Eibach springs, a set of BF Goodrich Trail Terrain T/A tires mounted on rugged 20-inch wheels, and a pair of aluminum protection plates fitted under the front and rear axles. The skid plates, made from 0.2-inch (5-millimeter) aluminum, replace the stock plastic trims and protect the front and rear drive units, as well as the front radiator assembly.

Meanwhile, the custom suspension setup, coupled with the beefier wheels, raises the overall ground clearance of the ID. Buzz by 1.18 in (30 mm), giving the electric van—and its driver—a little more confidence when tackling rougher terrain.

All this being said, Seikel doesn’t do anything to the car’s traction management system, and it’s worth noting that the ID. Buzz doesn’t have any off-road-ready traction control mode. It does, however, come with dual-motor all-wheel drive, but even Seikel’s promotional video shows the EV sometimes struggles to find grip when one wheel is in the air.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Buzz off-road kit by Seikel 4 Source: Seikel

What do you think?

When it comes to pricing, Seikel doesn’t break out how much each component costs, but it lists its custom-made skid plates at a combined €1,390 ($1,600) before tax. Throw in the suspension parts and the beefier wheels and tires, and you’re probably looking at over $5,000 in upgrades.

Is it worth it? That all comes down to the owner, but I’d argue that the whole package at least makes the ID. Buzz look a lot cooler. As a reminder, the 2027 ID. Buzz can now be had with the Tourer 4Motion trim, which comes with a flat-out mattress and a platform, along with window blinds and ventilation panels. Throw in Seikel’s kit, and you’re looking at a pretty slick camper.

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