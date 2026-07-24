Volkswagen's Cheapest EVs Are Already A Hit: 70,000 Orders And Counting

The Volkswagen Group’s most affordable EVs are chugging along nicely in Europe.

The VW ID. Polo, Skoda Epiq, and Cupra Raval are “significantly exceeding expectations,” with over 70,000 orders so far.

All these models start from around $30,000 in Germany, with VAT included, and a fourth model is bound to push orders even higher.

The Volkswagen Group is onto a winner with its new lineup of small and affordable electric cars. The German automaker said that it had received over 70,000 orders for its entry-level EVs, including the Volkswagen ID. Polo, Skoda Epiq, and Cupra Raval, a result that’s “significantly exceeding expectations.”

It’s quite the impressive feat, considering all of these models debuted roughly three months ago, and it goes to show that offering a competent and affordable EV—albeit of subcompact size—will attract the right buyers. The ID. Polo hatchback got roughly 25,000 orders, according to the German car group, with the rest split between the Skoda Epiq and Cupra Raval.

All the models in the new Electric Urban Car Family feature plenty of physical controls, two screens, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. Photo by: Skoda

However, the order intake is bound to grow even larger, now that the fourth and final piece of the company’s Electric Urban Car Family, the Volkswagen ID. Cross, is available in Europe. Crossover lovers can choose between the Volkswagen ID. Cross or the Skoda Epiq, while the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Cupra Raval cater to customers who prefer a more conventional hatchback look.

Styling choices aside, they’re all similar under the skin, with a 32-kilowatt-hour lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack enabling approximately 180 miles of range on the entry-level trims. A larger-capacity, 52 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) pack is also available across the board, upping the WLTP range to roughly 280 miles on a full charge. All four models are front-wheel drive, with power ranging between 114 and 222 horsepower.

Charging is also decent for the money and segment: the LFP pack can take up to 90 kilowatts for a 10-to-80% top-up in around 27 minutes, while the larger NMC battery accepts up to 105 kW and can charge from 10-to-80% in 24 minutes.

What do you think?

Pricing starts from approximately $30,000 (including VAT) for the hatchbacks, putting VW’s offerings in direct competition with the wildly popular Renault 5, as well as the increasing number of Chinese-made offerings in Europe.

All of these EVs are similar in size to the American-made Chevrolet Bolt, so they're not exactly cross-country family haulers. That said, they could be the right choice for city dwellers who also occasionally take short road trips.

Gallery: Volkswagen ID. Cross (2026) 42 Source: Volkswagen

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