This Is The Fastest Hydrogen-Powered Car in the World

A new land speed record was just set, and the vehicle that did it produced almost no harmful emissions. The JCB Hydromax just recorded an average speed of 406.320 mph at the Bonneville Salt flats, making it the fastest hydrogen-powered vehicle of any kind in history. And since it uses a hydrogen internal combustion engine, not even a smidge of CO2 was emitted during its record-breaking runs.

In typical land speed record tradition, the 406 mph speed was an average of two separate runs. The first one reached 400.623 mph, while the second one was 412.135 mph, and both were done within an hour of each other. This broke every hydrogen-powered speed record, regardless of engine type. The previous fastest hydrogen internal combustion engine car, the BMW H2R, could only muster 185.5 mph back in 2004. However, the fastest hydrogen fuel cell car did 303 mph. So nothing that uses any sort of hydrogen propulsion is faster than the JCB Hydromax.

Photo by: JCB

Perhaps even more fascinating than the speed itself is the engine that got it there. Actually, engines. The JCB Hydromax uses two internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen fuel instead of gasoline or diesel. Since hydrogen has no carbon, its emissions are almost entirely water, with a bit of nitrous oxide, a primary driver of smog.

How does a car with two separate internal combustion engines work? In the case of the JCB, each 4.8-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine powers an axle, sort of how dual-motor EV powertrains work. Each engine gets its own six-speed Xtrac transmission, with one powering the front wheels and the other powering the rears in sync. The engines make 800 horsepower each, combining for 1,600 horsepower. During the record-breaking run, the JCB Hydromax consumed two kilograms of hydrogen, while emitting 18 liters of water.

Photo by: JCB

Piloting the JCB Hydromax was Wing Commander Andy Green, the same man who holds the all-time land speed record of 763.035 mph.

What do you think?

“Motorsport has always been a catalyst for technological progress pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. "This new land speed record continues this tradition, showcasing the potential of hydrogen combustion for the future of sustainable mobility.

Photo by: JCB

Does this mean we'll see more hydrogen internal combustion engines in motorsport? I sure hope so. Toyota currently races a liquid hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Corolla H2 and has the GR LH2 Racing Concept Le Mans car. Hopefully, the Hydromax will help inspire teams to develop more hydrogen race cars, as it's clear the technology has potential for emissions-free motorsport.

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