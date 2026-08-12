Voltpost’s lamppost-mounted EV chargers are now available in New York.

The startup’s pole-mounted dispensers can be found in the Village of Larchmont.

More chargers are slated to go online in Yonkers and Rye.

Voltpost, the American startup that wants to turn public lampposts into EV chargers, has installed its first dispensers in New York’s Westchester County. The pole-mounted chargers went online today in the Village of Larchmont, with the company claiming that it will expand coverage in Yonkers and Rye soon. The Larchmont project is supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s Vehicle to Grid program.

The startup’s lamppost EV chargers can be installed in a couple of hours and at a fraction of the cost and footprint of traditional charging stations, simply because they make use of existing infrastructure. Voltpost can install two of its Air chargers on a single lamppost, with each unit capable of delivering up to 9.6 kilowatts.

Voltpost lamppost EV chargers in Larchmont, New York Photo by: Voltpost

The chargers are installed roughly 10 feet (3 meters) above the ground to protect against bad weather and vandalism, and feature retractable cables with J1772 connectors for Level 2 charging. Voltpost claims its pole-mounted dispensers need between six and 10 hours to fully charge an EV’s battery, making this solution more suited to situations where cars sit unused for long periods.

The suspended chargers in Larchmont were installed in a parking lot on 61 Wendt Avenue, just a stone’s throw away from the village’s train station and commercial area. The dispensers are connected to the internet through AT&T’s network and can be accessed via the Voltpost app, which enables users to locate stalls, check availability, and monitor sessions in real time.

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"We are proud to partner with Larchmont on the first Voltpost Westchester deployment to empower residents with access to clean transportation," said Jeff Prosserman, CEO and Co-Founder of Voltpost. "By turning infrastructure that already exists into a charging network, we can bring reliable, convenient charging into communities where people live and park today, faster and at lower cost for municipalities."

Voltpost said it will expand its network to the City of Yonkers and the City and Town of Rye in the coming months. The expansion into Westchester County builds on the startup’s growing footprint across the Northeast. Recently, Voltpost partnered with InCharge Energy, a national provider of EV charging installation and maintenance services, to supercharge the installation of lamppost EV chargers across the country. Initially, the partnership will focus on New York, Connecticut, and California.

Voltpost lamppost EV chargers in Larchmont, New York Photo by: Voltpost

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