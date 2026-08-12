EVgo And GM's Gas Station-Like Flagship Charging Network Is Growing Fast

EVgo has reached an important milestone in the deployment of its flagship EV charging stations.

The company is well on its way to having over 100 flagship stalls by the end of the year.

Flagship EVgo charging stations have pull-through stalls with 350 kW dispensers, overhead canopies, and access to amenities.

EVgo, one of the biggest electric vehicle charging operators in the United States, is steadily growing its network of flagship locations for EV drivers.

The latest site, built in collaboration with General Motors and Midwest retailer Meijer, is now open in metropolitan Detroit, featuring a mix of 12 high-powered CCS and NACS stalls, an overhead canopy, and access to shopping, restaurants, and other amenities.

EVgo and GM's flagship EV charging station at the Meijer Warren in metropolitan Detroit Photo by: EVgo

With this latest gas station-like location, EVgo now has over 40 flagship stalls operational countrywide, and the company expects to have more than 100 flagship stalls operational by the end of the year.

On average, EVgo’s flagship EV charging stations have up to 20 individual stalls per site, each providing up to 350 kilowatts for EVs in need of a top-up. That’s the same type of charger used at the majority of EVgo locations, but most stations don’t have canopies or pull-through charging stalls.

As part of its expansion plans, EVgo will build flagship stations in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. Despite the relatively small number of flagship locations built so far, EVgo’s network spans a lot more, with 2,400 stalls providing energy across 1,200 stations in 32 states, thanks in no small part to GM's involvement. Separately, EVgo, GM, and Pilot Company’s collaborative fast charging network has over 1,300 stalls at 300 locations across 40 states.

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"The EV-driver customer experience is paramount as American consumers choose whether to drive electric. Through our collaboration with GM, we are meeting EV drivers where they are and seamlessly integrating infrastructure options into drivers' lives," said Dennis Kish, President of EVgo.

In addition to its partnerships with General Motors and Pilot Company, EVgo recently expanded its deal with commercial real estate developer Brixmore to deploy at least 500 new DC stalls at shopping centers across the U.S. What’s more, EVgo will deploy Tesla Superchargers capable of delivering 500 kW starting this fall.

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