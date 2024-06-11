General Motors is betting on its Ultium EV gamble, including mass-market vehicles like the Chevrolet Blazer EV. After several months of lackluster sales, the American auto giant announced last week that May was its best month ever for EV sales.

While we don’t know exactly what that means, as the numbers aren’t yet public, all signs point to GM’s production woes ending. This includes the mid-size Blazer EV, which was subject to an early stop sale order to fix some nasty software issues. But everything has been fixed, and now we have pricing for the 2025 model.

Get Fully Charged No big changes for 2025 As one of General Motors' main players in the push to churn out as many EVs as possible, the Chevrolet Blazer EV is getting another model year. The 2025 Blazer EV is slightly less expensive than the outgoing model, but it also misses out on some features that come as standard on the current model.

With just 600 units sold in the first quarter of this year, the Blazer EV is still very far from the tens of thousands needed to make it the success GM wants it to be, but the latest pricing strategy might help the carmaker achieve its goals—if people don’t mind missing out on some features that were available as standard on the 2024 model.

We only know the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV prices in LT AWD and RS AWD trims courtesy of GM Authority; more versions will be available later.

The 2025 Blazer EV LT AWD starts at $48,995, including the $1,395 destination charge, while the 2025 Blazer EV RS AWD has an MSRP of $54,295, including destination. Compared to the 2024 model, the LT AWD is $1,200 cheaper, while the RS AWD is $300 less.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

45 Photos

As always, though, the devil is in the details. For the 2025 model, Chevrolet no longer offers the Dual Level Charge Cord as standard. According to GM Authority, the $2,295 Comfort & Convenience Package for the Blazer EV LT and the $2,260 RS Convenience & Driver Confidence Package are also out of the picture, meaning that, in fact, the 2025 Blazer will be a worse deal than the outgoing model.

This may change as time passes and EVs become cheaper, but as it stands today, the 2024 Blazer EV looks like a better deal than its successor. There’s a pretty good leasing deal, too, which makes it cheaper than the smaller Equinox EV. Apart from the pricing change, nothing else seems to be different about Chevy's mid-size electric crossover.

A GM spokesperson confirmed the updated pricing for the 2025 Blazer EV and added that "there will be performance improvements coming for the 25MY Blazer EV models which will be announced closer to their production start."