Important question for Chevy Blazer EV owners: Have you checked that your electric car has enough gas? I'm not the only one asking. The Blazer EV itself seems concerned. Shortly after he leased a Blazer EV, Alex Dykes got a warning on the car's infotainment system: "Low Fuel." A button below offered to route him to the nearest gas station.

Get Fully Charged Blazer EV Issues The Chevy Blazer EV got off to a rocky start, breaking down during InsideEVs testing. That eventually led to a stop-sale as GM sorted out the software problems. When the Blazer EV returned it was cheaper, and early owners were compensated for the problems they faced.

Dykes, who runs YouTube Channel and shopping site Auto Buyers Guide, found the message hilarious. He posted it to his company's Facebook page. And while you may assume this was triggered by a low battery, that doesn't appear to be the case. Alex notes that the battery was at 80% when the notice popped up. He told InsideEVs that the car had been running for about an hour during a comparison shoot with a Volkswagen ID.4, and that it had been continuously surfacing notifications in the central display. Most, he said, were unimportant things like the displayed reminder from ChargePoint. This one, though, caught his eye.

I reached out to Chevy for information about why this warning would pop up in an electric car. I'll update this post if I hear back. Regardless, it's not exactly a comforting message to get in a car that had serious software teething issues, and one made by a company claiming to be all-in on EVs. . I'm reminded of early Kia Soul EV owners getting oil change reminders in the dash, and Bolt EV owners getting MyChevrolet alerts that their oil life was at 0%.