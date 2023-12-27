The Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV are among the first General Motors' Ultium-based electric cars that share a lot of parts and solutions. Aside from the recent challenges with the first batch of cars and the Chevrolet Blazer EV stop-sale order, one issue that keeps coming up is how similarly priced it is to the ostensibly more premium Cadillac Lyriq.

It's an unusual approach for sure. Cadillac is considered a premium brand, compared to the more mainstream Chevrolet. While GM is no stranger to using common parts and platforms for all its brands, there are typically differences in design, materials, and standard equipment, which translate into a higher price for the premium models.

However, when we checked out the Chevrolet Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq, it turns out that the two cars, based on the same platform with the same wheelbase, battery, and powertrain setup, the Blazer is more expensive.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS 2024 Cadillac Lyriq

Chevrolet Blazer EV RWD vs. Cadillac Lyriq RWD

Let's first check out the rear-wheel drive versions of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV and the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq.

They are both equipped with a 102-kilowatt-hour battery pack and a similar electric motor (about 253-255 kilowatts—the difference probably is more related to the calculation from hp to kW rather than an actual physical difference).

The EPA Combined range of the two models is above 300 miles. Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD with 21-inch wheels gets an EPA-estimated 324 miles (according to GM), while the Cadillac Lyriq RWD with 20-inch wheels is already listed by EPA with 314 miles of range.

In regards to charging, the two models appear to be the same with a peak 190-kilowatt DC fast charging capability and about 11.5-kilowatt on-board charger. Even the curb weight is almost identical.

And then comes the pricing. The Blazer EV RS RWD starts at $60,395, some $3,200 higher than in the case of the Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD. Surely, there are some differences in the equipment department, as the Blazer EV's MSRP without the $3,195 in obligatory options (RS Convenience and Driver Confidence Package and Bose audio system) is $57,200, and it has 21-inch wheels.

Let's take a look at the two RWD Ultium-based EVs:

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD 21-inch

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech RWD 20-inch

[B] Drive RWD RWD Battery 102 kWh 0% 102 kWh EPA Range Combined 324 mi* 3.2% 314 mi Specs Peak power 253 kW -0.8% 255 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi City 95 MPGe: 355 Wh/mi Highway 82 MPGe: 411 Wh/mi Charging AC On-board charger: 11.5 kW On-board charger: 11.5 kW

Info: Up to 31 miles of range per hour (with 19.2 kW optional on-board charger 51 miles/hour) DC Peak charging power: 190 kW

Info: Up to 78 miles of range in 10 minutes Peak charging power: 190 kW

Info: Up to 77 miles of range in 10 minutes Weight, Payload and Towing Curb weight (est.) 5591 lbs 0.6% 5557 lbs Prices MSRP $60,395

($57,200 + $3,195 options) 5.6% $57,195 Dest. Charge +$1,395 +$1,395 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $54,290 6.3% $51,090

* EPA-estimated, according to GM

Chevrolet Blazer EV AWD vs. Cadillac Lyriq AWD

An even bigger surprise presents itself when we look at the all-wheel drive versions of both models. In the case of the Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD, we are talking about a very strong spec with a 102-kWh battery and a 373-kW dual-motor powertrain, which starts at an MSRP of $60,695.

In the case of the Chevrolet Blazer EV eAWD (the entry-level AWD), the battery is 85-kWh, the power output is 215 kW, the range is slightly lower, and charging is up to 150 kilowatts. However, the base price, with the obligatory $2,620 package, is just 3% lower ($1,875). That's a bit unexpected, considering that the Lyriq AWD is more powerful.

EV Comparison Side-by-Side by InsideEVs Model 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS eAWD 21-inch

[A] Difference

[A] / [B] 2024 Cadillac Lyriq Tech AWD 20-inch

[B] Drive AWD AWD Battery 85 kWh -16.7% 102 kWh EPA Range Combined 279 mi -9.1% 307 mi* Specs Peak power 215 kW -42.4% 373 kW EPA Energy Consumption (including charging losses) Combined 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi 7.9% 89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi City 103 MPGe: 327 Wh/mi 7.3% 96 MPGe: 351 Wh/mi Highway 88 MPGe: 383 Wh/mi 8.6% 81 MPGe: 416 Wh/mi Charging AC On-board charger: 11.5 kW On-board charger: 11.5 kW

Info: Up to 31 miles of range per hour (with 19.2 kW optional on-board charger 51 miles/hour) DC Peak charging power: 150 kW

Info: Up to 69 miles of range in 10 minutes Peak charging power: 190 kW

Info: Up to 77 miles of range in 10 minutes Prices MSRP $58,820

($56,200 + $2,620 options) -3.1% $60,695 Dest. Charge +$1,395 +$1,395 Tax Credit $7,500 $7,500 Effective Price $52,715 -3.4% $54,590

* EPA-estimated according to GM

We know that the Lyriq AWD should really be compared rather to the Blazer EV SS pAWD, but that version is not available yet. Additionally, it was expected to start at $65,995 (+DST). In other words, the similar versions of Chevrolet and Cadillac will likely be very competitive with each other.

Another thing to note is that the Lyriq is produced in the U.S. at the Spring Hill Assembly in Tennessee, while the Chevrolet Blazer EV is produced in Mexico at GM’s Ramos Arizpe factory.

It will be interesting to see whether in the long term, once initially obligatory options are not required, the difference between the entry-level Chevrolet Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq will increase. Hopefully, it will happen through a reduction to Blazer EV prices, rather than an increase on Cadillac's side.