The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS, the go-faster variant of the Blazer EV, has been delayed by about half a year.

When GM unveiled the Blazer EV SS in July 2022, it said the performance electric crossover would launch sometime in the second half of 2023.

However, Chevrolet's US consumer website (via GM Authority) now shows the Blazer EV SS as arriving in spring 2024. GM has made no announcement regarding the delay, so it isn't clear why the 2024 Blazer EV SS will not start deliveries later this year as initially announced. We contacted GM for details regarding the delay and we'll update this story when we hear back.

The good thing is Blazer EV SS continues to be advertised with an unchanged starting MSRP of $65,995 (including the destination freight charge), though. Chevrolet's website also shows the Blazer EV as arriving in summer 2023, the same launch timeline provided a year ago for the 2LT and RS trim levels.

At the time, Chevrolet also said the base 1LT trim level and the PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle) variant would become available sometime in the first quarter of 2024.

Back to the Blazer EV SS, it's Chevrolet's first-ever all-electric SS performance vehicle, and it's the flagship of the Blazer EV lineup in terms of performance, equipment, and design.

From a performance standpoint, the Blazer EV SS features a dual-motor AWD powertrain producing up to 557 horsepower (415 kilowatts) and up to 648 pound-feet (877 Newton-meters) of torque. In WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode, the electric crossover can do 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds. The vehicle also gets high-performance front Brembo brakes.

Styling-wise, the SS model gets a unique front grille, two-tone exterior color scheme with a black roof and A-pillars, and standard 22-inch wheels.

Inside, it features sueded microfiber seating with Adrenaline Red surfaces – or available Argon Orange interior upholstery accents – a 17.7-inch touchscreen and 11-inch digital instrument cluster, among other things.

The Chevrolet Blazer EV is built at GM's plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico alongside the smaller Equinox EV.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS